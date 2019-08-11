शहर चुनें

श्रीलंका: राजपक्षे ने राष्ट्रपति पद के उम्मीदवार के रूप में अपने छोटे भाई के नाम का किया एलान

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 11 Aug 2019 10:48 PM IST
राजपक्षे और उनके छोटे भाई
राजपक्षे और उनके छोटे भाई - फोटो : Twitter
श्रीलंका पोडुजना पेरामुना पार्टी (एसएलपीपी) ने इस साल होने वाले राष्ट्रपति चुनाव के लिए उम्मीदवार के रूप में पूर्व रक्षा मंत्री गोटाभया राजपक्षे के नाम की रविवार को घोषणा की। श्रीलंका के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति महिंदा राजपक्षे के छोटे भाई गोटाभया (70) ने 2006 से 2009 के बीच लिट्टे के खिलाफ राजपक्षे के सैन्य अभियान का नेतृत्व किया था। 
राजपक्षे ने महीनों चली अटकलों पर विराम लगाते हुए रविवार को राष्ट्रपति पद के उम्मीदवार के लिये गोटाभया के नाम का ऐलान किया। इसके अलावा उन्हें राजपक्षे परिवार की नयी राजनीतिक पार्टी एसएलपीपी का नेतृत्व भी सौंपा गया।

श्रीलंका में सितंबर के आखिर तक राष्ट्रपति चुनाव की घोषणा करना और आठ दिसंबर से पहले चुनाव कराये जाना जरूरी है
