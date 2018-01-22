Download App
Home ›   World ›   Racist comments in Canada, a Sikh man been asked to remove turban

कनाडा में सिख व्यक्ति से पगड़ी उतारने को कहा, कीं नस्ली टिप्पणियां

एजेंसी, अमर उजाला, ओट्टावा Updated Mon, 22 Jan 2018 04:43 AM IST
Racist comments in Canada, a Sikh man been asked to remove turban
Sikh, Turban, Racism
कनाडा में एक सिख व्यक्ति को एक क्लब में एक महिला ने अपनी पगड़ी हटाने को कहा। महिला ने सिख व्यक्ति को पगड़ी फाड़ देने की धमकी दी और नस्ली टिप्पणियां कीं। सीबीसी न्यूज की खबर के अनुसार जसविंदर सिंह धालीवाल रॉयल कनाडियन लीजियन में अपने मित्रों के साथ पूल खेल रहे थे। सिंह ने जब प्रबंधन ने लीजियन से संपर्क किया और उनसे अपना पटका (सिख पुरुषों द्वारा पहना जाने वाला स्कार्फ) हटाने को कहा क्योंकि पूर्व सैनिकों के सम्मान में सिर की टोपी हटाना उसकी नीति है। 

लीजियन कनाडा के पूर्व सैनिकों का संगठन है जिसमें वे लोग भी शामिल होते हैं जो सेना में काम कर चुके हैं। हालांकि, धार्मिक कपड़ों को टोपी के रूप में लगाने पर लीजियन की नीति से छूट दी गई है। 

यह घटना बुधवार को कनाडा के प्रिंस एडवार्ड आइलैंड में टिगनिश टाउन में हुई। घटना के वीडियो में एक महिला को पगड़ी को फाड़ डालने की धमकी देते दिखाया गया है। बार में एक गार्ड अश्लील भंगिमा बना रहा है और कपड़े को हटाने को कह रहा है क्योंकि यह ‘कानून’ है।
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

