अर्जेंटीना के राष्ट्रपति मैरिसियो मैक्री ने पीएम मोदी के साथ की कई मुद्दों पर चर्चा

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 01 Dec 2018 06:31 PM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी व अर्जेंटीना के राष्ट्रपति मैरिसियो मैक्री
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी व अर्जेंटीना के राष्ट्रपति मैरिसियो मैक्री - फोटो : ANI
ख़बर सुनें
जी-20 सम्मेलन में भाग लेने गए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने आज अर्जेंटीना के राष्ट्रपति मैरिसियो मैक्री के साथ विभिन्न मुद्दों पर बातचीत की। मैक्री ने पीएम मोदी को अपने आधिकारिक आवास पर नाश्ते के लिए आमंत्रित किया था। वहां दोनों के बीच खेती व फूड प्रोसेसिंग, अंतरिक्ष, रक्षा, तेल व गैस के साथ सिविल न्यूक्लियर एनर्जी को लेकर आपसी सहयोग के बारे में बातचीत हुई।
g20 summit 2018 president of argentina mauricio macri pm narendra modi
रूस ने यूक्रेन के तीन जहाज जब्त किए
World

रूस का हमला, यूक्रेन के जहाजों पर कब्जा जमाया, संयुक्त राष्ट्र ने बुलाई आपात बैठक

26 नवंबर 2018

Khalida Zia
World

बांग्लादेश : जिया नहीं लड़ सकेंगी आम चुनाव, कोर्ट ने लगाई रोक

28 नवंबर 2018

Israel requested Pakistan to bring 26/11 terrorists to bring justice
World

इजराइल ने पाकिस्तान से की 26/11 के साजिशकर्ताओं को न्याय के दायरे में लाने की अपील

27 नवंबर 2018

पेट्रोल-डीजल के बढ़े दामों के खिलाफ फ्रांस में सड़कों पर उतरे लोग
World

पेट्रोल- डीजल के बढ़े दामों के खिलाफ फ्रांस में पीली जैकेट पहन कर सड़क पर उतरे लोग

27 नवंबर 2018

H1B visa
World

अमेरिका की नई एच-1बी वीजा की लॉटरी प्रक्रिया से इमीग्रेशन पर पड़ेगा प्रभाव

26 नवंबर 2018

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World

इंडोनेशिया विमान हादसा : पायलटों ने की थी नियंत्रण की पुरजोर कोशिश, ब्लैक बॉक्स से हुआ खुलासा

28 नवंबर 2018

आज का मुद्दा
