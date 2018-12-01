President of Argentina, Mauricio Macri, hosted Prime Minister Narendra Modi over breakfast at his official residence today. Discussions were held on cooperation in agriculture & food processing, space, defence, oil & gas & civil nuclear energy. pic.twitter.com/mOTBYxzI7O— ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने यहां जी-20 शिखर सम्मेलन से इतर सऊदी अरब के वली अहद (क्राउन प्रिंस) मोहम्मद बिन सलमान से गुरुवार को मुलाकात की। दोनों ने आर्थिक, सांस्कृतिक और ऊर्जा संबंधों को बढ़ावा देने पर चर्चा की।
30 नवंबर 2018