Home ›   World ›   Portuguese PM Antonio Costa will be on a 2-day visit to India from 19th December

19 को भारत आएंगे पुर्तगाल के प्रधानमंत्री एंटोनियो कोस्टा, पीएम मोदी से करेंगे वार्ता

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 17 Dec 2019 05:15 AM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और पुर्तगाल के पीएम एंटोनियो कोस्टा (फाइल फोटो)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और पुर्तगाल के पीएम एंटोनियो कोस्टा (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : एएनआई
पुर्तगाल के प्रधानमंत्री एंटोनियो कोस्टा 19 दिसंबर को अपनी दो दिवसीय यात्रा पर भारत आएंगे। वह महात्मा गांधी की 150वीं जयंती के उपलक्ष्य में आयोजन समिति की दूसरी बैठक में भी भाग लेंगे। इसके साथ ही वह प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के साथ आधिकारिक वार्ता भी करेंगे। 
सूर्य ग्रहण पर कुष्ठ आश्रम में दान से होंगे सूर्य वलिष्ठ, राहु भी होंगे शान्त : 25-Dec-2019
portuguese prime minister antonio costa narendra modi
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

