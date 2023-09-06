Chandrayaan 3: चांद पर इस जगह उतरा था चंद्रयान 3, नासा के LRO ने ली खास तस्वीर

भारत के चंद्रयान-3 मिशन की हर तरफ चर्चा बनी हुई है। चांद की सतह पर सुरक्षित उतरने के बाद चंद्रयान-3 लगातार अपने काम में लगा हुआ है। नई-नई जानकारियां वैज्ञानिकों को मिल रही हैं। वहीं, भारतीय अंतरिक्ष अनुसंधान संगठन (इसरो) इससे संबंधित तस्वीरें भी आए दिन जारी कर रहा है। इस बीच, अमेरिका की अतंरिक्ष एजेंसी नासा ने भी अब एक खास तस्वीर साझा की है।

.@NASA's LRO spacecraft recently imaged the Chandrayaan-3 lander on the Moon’s surface.



The ISRO (Indian Space Research Organization) Chandrayaan-3 touched down on Aug. 23, 2023, about 600 kilometers from the Moon’s South Pole.



MORE >> https://t.co/phmOblRlGO pic.twitter.com/CyhFrnvTjT