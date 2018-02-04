अपना शहर चुनें

पाकिस्तान में आत्मघाती हमला, 11 सैनिकों की मौत तो 13 से ज्यादा घायल

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पेशावर Updated Sun, 04 Feb 2018 02:32 AM IST
पाकिस्तान के उत्तरपश्चिम प्रांत में पाकिस्तानी सेना पर हुए आत्मघाती हमले में एक सैन्य अधिकारी समेत 11 जवानों की मौत हो गई जबकि 13 अन्य गंभीर रूप से घायल हैं। सेना की मीडिया विंग इंटर सर्विस पब्लिक रिलेशन (आईएसपीआर) द्वारा जारी बयान में कहा गया कि हमला खैबर-पख्तुनख्वा में स्वात जिले के काबाल तहसील में हुआ। 

आत्मघाती हमले में मौके पर ही 11 सैनिक की मौत हुई। घायल 13 जवानों का इलाज स्वात में मिंगोरा में सैदू शिक्षा अस्पताल में चल रहा है। पाकिस्तान सेना ने पूरे क्षेत्र को चारों तरफ से घेर लिया है और तलाशी शुरू कर दी है। 

प्रतिबंधित तहरीक ए तालिबान पाकिस्तान (टीटीपी) ने इस हमले की जिम्मेदारी ली है। स्वात घाटी में 2007 और 2009 के बीच तालिबानी नियंत्रण था और इस दौरान इस घाटी में कई हमले हुए हैं। 

पिछले साल दिसंबर में तलाशी अभियान के दौरान दो आतंकी मारे गए थे। अक्तूबर में मलाम जाबा क्षेत्र में रिमोट संचालित बम विस्फोट में एक व्यक्ति की मौत हुई थी जबकि दो अन्य घायल हुए थे। 
pakistan suicide attack pakistani soldiers

