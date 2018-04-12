शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   World ›   Pakistan ›   singer shot dead because she denied performing by standing

पाकिस्तान में गाना गाने के लिए खड़ा होने से किया इंकार तो प्रेग्नेंट गायिका को मार दी गोली

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 12 Apr 2018 12:48 PM IST
समीना समून
समीना समून
पाकिस्तान में एक प्रेग्नेंट गायिका को केवल इसलिए जान से मार दिया गया क्योंकि वह गाना गाने के लिए खड़ी नहीं हो पाई थी। गायिका की हत्या के दो दिन बाद घटना का एक वीडियो सामने आया है। इस वीडियो को इस्लामाबाद के एक मानवाधिकार कार्यकर्ता कपिल देव ने ट्विटर पर शेयर किया है।
वीडियो को शेयर करते हुए कपिल ने लिखा- 6 महीने की प्रेग्नेंट सिंधी गायिका समीना सिंधु को लरकाना में तारिक जतोई ने गोली मार दी। उन्हें खड़े होकर परफॉर्म करने के लिए कहा। मना करने पर उसने उन्हें धमकी दी। बाद में जब वह खड़ी हुईं तो उन्हें गोली मार दी गई। अब जतोई गायिका के पति पर केस वापस लेने के लिए दबाव डाल रहा है। बता दें कि 24 साल की गायिका समीना समून को समीना सिंधु के नाम से भी जाना जाता था। समीना कांगा गांव के एक कार्यक्रम में गाना गाने के लिए पहुंची थीं। 

कार्यक्रम के दौरान तारीक अहमद जतोई नाम के शख्स ने समीना को गाना गाने के लिए खड़े होने को कहा। जब उन्होंने प्रेग्नेंट होने की वजह से कथित तौर पर मना किया तो नशे में धुत्त आरोपी ने उन्हें गोली मार दी। गायिका को अस्पताल ले जाया गया जहां डॉक्टरों ने उन्हें मृत घोषित कर दिया था। महिला के पति ने आरोपी पर डबल मर्डर केस दर्ज करने की मांग की है क्योंकि उसने महिला के साथ ही अजन्मे बच्चे की भी हत्या की है। इस मामले में आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया है और जांच शुरू हो चुकी है।

RELATED

singer pregnant women murder

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

Zindagi Ki Mehek
Television

इस फेमस TV एक्टर की पत्नी ने सीरियल की लीड एक्ट्रेस को खुलेआम मारा थप्पड़, बढ़ती नजदीकियां बनीं वजह

12 अप्रैल 2018

priyanka chopra
Bollywood

PM मोदी से मिलकर प्रियंका को नए मेहमान से मिलने की खुशी, इंस्टाग्राम पर डाली तस्वीर

12 अप्रैल 2018

सलमान खान
Bollywood

एक साथ बड़े पर्दे पर नजर आने वाले थे सलमान और ऐश्वर्या, जेल से बाहर आते ही बिगड़ गई बात

12 अप्रैल 2018

Kedarnath
Bollywood

रिलीज से पहले ही केदारनाथ के मेकर्स ने कमा लिए 22 करोड़ रुपये, ऐसे हुआ 'चमत्कार'

12 अप्रैल 2018

shweta tripathi
Bollywood

5 साल छोटे बॉयफ्रेंड के साथ शादी के बंधन में बंधने वाली हैं 'मसान' की एक्ट्रेस, ऐसे शुरू हुई थी लव स्टोरी

12 अप्रैल 2018

Farhan Akhtar flare up on rape case in Jammu Kashmir Kathua
Bollywood

कठुआ रेप केस को लेकर फरहान अख्तर बोले-यदि आप उसे आतंकवाद नहीं मानते तो आप इंसान नहीं हैं

12 अप्रैल 2018

Kareena Kapoor and Saif
Bollywood

7 साल बाद करीना कपूर ने आइटम नंबर को लेकर किया बड़ा खुलासा, मामला सैफ से जुड़ा

12 अप्रैल 2018

salman khan
Bollywood

फिर जेल जाते-जाते बचे सलमान खान, पुराने केस में कोर्ट ने पहले जारी कर दिया वारंट फिर लगाई रोक

12 अप्रैल 2018

boney kapoor with janhvi kapoor visit arjun kapoor home
Bollywood

अर्जुन के दिल में बहनों के लिए प्यार जगा गईं श्रीदेवी, वो जाह्नवी और खुशी का ऐसे रख रहे ख्याल

12 अप्रैल 2018

कपिल शर्मा
Television

नए शो में कपिल को नहीं आ रहा था मजा, पहली बार सामने आकर बोले- 'मेरा करियर बर्बाद करने वाले...'

12 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

hindu sentiments hurt in Pakistan after imran khan face used in lord shiva picture 
Pakistan

जब भगवान शिव के 'रूप' में दिखे इमरान खान, पाकिस्तान में मचा तांडव

भगवान शंकर की तस्वीर में पूर्व क्रिकेटर और राजनेता इमरान खान का चेहरा, पाकिस्तान में ये मामला तूल पकड़ता दिख रहा है।

12 अप्रैल 2018

नवाज शरीफ
Pakistan

नवाज शरीफ को सता रहा गिरफ्तारी का डर, कहा- आदियाला जेल मेरे लिए हो रही तैयार

12 अप्रैल 2018

Pakistan parliament passed a resolution on Kashmir
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान की संसद में 'कश्मीर मसले' पर पास हुआ प्रस्ताव, यूएन से की जांच की मांग

12 अप्रैल 2018

Punjab Province of Pakistan is poisoning Sindh
Pakistan

सिंध में नदियों के जरिये जहर पहुंचा रहा पाकिस्तान का पंजाब प्रांत, मर रहे लोग

11 अप्रैल 2018

पाकिस्तान
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान में लाखों बलूच लोग कर रहे प्रदर्शन, मीडिया ने नहीं दिया कवरेज

9 अप्रैल 2018

कर्नल जोसेफ एमानुएल
Pakistan

अमेरिकी राजनयिक के इस्लामाबाद छोड़ने पर रोक की तैयारी में पाक

11 अप्रैल 2018

Pakistan doesnt discussed militry aid issue with us says Aizaz Ahmed Chaudhary 
Pakistan

बदनाम पाकिस्तान बोला- हम सिर्फ इज्जत के भूखे हैं, नहीं चाहिए अमेरिका से मदद

7 अप्रैल 2018

Pakistan minister trolled for giving communal colour to Salman Khan's conviction
Pakistan

सलमान पर दिए बेतुके बयान के चलते पाकिस्तानी विदेश मंत्री हुए ट्रोल

5 अप्रैल 2018

नवाज-जुनैद
Pakistan

राजनीति में उतरेंगे नवाज शरीफ के पोते जुनैद सफदर, नाना दे रहे हैं ट्रेनिंग

10 अप्रैल 2018

Pakistan is working on a draft bill to permanently ban Jamaat ud Dawa
Pakistan

हाफिज सईद के आतंकी संगठन पर बैन लगाएगी पाकिस्तान सरकार, संसद में ला रही बिल

8 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

बीच सड़क टॉपलेस हुए एक्ट्रेस की ये तस्वीरें हुई वायरल

तेलगु एक्ट्रेस श्री रेड्डी की पर्सनल फोटो सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गई हैं। तस्वीरें सामने आने के बाद भड़क उठी एक्ट्रेस श्री रेड्डी ने कहा, मैं किसी को नहीं छोडूंगी, मेरी बारी का इंतजार करो।

12 अप्रैल 2018

LUCKNOW 6:30

उन्नाव रेप केस में यूपी पुलिस का मास्टर स्ट्रोक,कही ये बड़ी बातें

12 अप्रैल 2018

SUNNY LEONE 1:07

सनी लियोनी की शादी की तस्वीर सात साल बाद आई सामने

12 अप्रैल 2018

जी के पिल्लई 1:02

पूर्व केंद्रीय गृह सचिव का खुलासा, गृह मंत्रालय में बैठकर एडल्ट फिल्म देखते थे अधिकारी

12 अप्रैल 2018

प्रियंका चोपड़ा 1:19

फिर पीएम से मिलीं प्रियंका चोपड़ा, इंस्टा पर तस्वीरें की शेयर

12 अप्रैल 2018

Recommended

Muslim Singer
Europe

आतंकी हमले पर कमेंट किया तो मुस्लिम सिंगर को छोड़ना पड़ा टैलेंट शो

11 फरवरी 2018

नुसरत फतेह अली खान
Literature

जब नुसरत साहब ने होटल में बैठ जमकर खाया, पर बोले- घर पर नहीं बताना

1 दिसंबर 2017

Kundan Lal Saigal Was addicted to alcohol
Mud Mud Ke Dekhta Hu

जब के.एल.सहगल ने कहा- बग़ैर 'काली पांच' पिए मेरी आवाज़ नहीं खुलती

13 सितंबर 2017

जस्टिन बीबर
Hollywood

जस्टिन बीबर ने ट्विटर पर गाड़े झंडे, फॉलोवर्स 100 मिलियन के पार, फिर भी...

2 सितंबर 2017

डेमो
Kanpur

एक को मारे दुई मर जाएं तीसरा खौफ खाए मर जाए..

9 अगस्त 2017

lata mangeshkar complete Ghazal when naushad encourage
Mud Mud Ke Dekhta Hu

जब नौशाद ने दी लता को हिम्मत और गज़ल मुकम्मल हो गई

29 जून 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.