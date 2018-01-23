Download App
आपका शहर Close
Home ›   World ›   Pakistan ›   Qamar Javed Bajwa said Indian aggression will always get a most befitting response

गोलीबारी के बीच LoC पर पहुंचे पाक आर्मी चीफ बाजवा, भारत को दी गीदड़ भभकी

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 23 Jan 2018 10:31 AM IST
Qamar Javed Bajwa said Indian aggression will always get a most befitting response
Qamar Javed Bajwa
पाकिस्तान के सेना प्रमुख जनरल कमर जावेद बाजवा ने एक बार फिर भारत को गीदड़ भभकी दी है। उन्होंने सोमवार को कहा कि भारत की तरफ से अपनाये गए किसी भी तरह के आक्रामक रवैये का हम हर संभव जवाब देंगे।

बाजवा ने कहा कि 2003 के सीजफायर समझौते का गलत प्रयोग नहीं होना चाहिए। इंटर सर्विस पब्लिक रिलेशंस(ISPR) के मुताबिक उन्होंने यह बयान खूईरत्ता और रत्ता अरायन सेक्टर में LoC दौरे पर दिया। 

ISPR ने बताया कि इस मौके पर जनरल बाजवा ने लोकल कमांडर्स से बात की जिन्होंने भारत के सीजफायर की जानकारी दी थी। सीजफायर में LoC पर आम नागरिकों को निशाना बनाया गया था। 

RELATED

बाजवा ने पाक सैनिकों को भारत के खिलाफ प्रतिक्रिया देने के लिए भी जरूरी टिप्स दिये। आर्मी मीडिया ने बताया कि बाजवा ने सियालकोट में CMH का भी दौरा किया और भारत की ओर से की गई फायरिंग में घायल नागरिकों से मुलाकात की।
pakistan army chief qamar javed bajwa

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

bigg boss 11 contestant luv tyagi ready for onscreen romance splitsvilla
Television

Bigg Boss 11 के इस कंटेस्टेंट की खुली किस्मत, अब करेगा ऑनस्क्रीन रोमांस

23 जनवरी 2018

weekly rashiphal 22th january to 28th january
Predictions

साप्ताहिक राशिफल 22 से 28 जनवरी: 6 राशियों के लिए शुभ रहेगा यह हफ्ता

23 जनवरी 2018

shah rukh khan world economic forum crystal award davos
Bollywood

शाहरुख ने खुलेआम हॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस से कर दी ऐसी मांग, बोले- 'बच्चों को आ जाएगी शर्म'

23 जनवरी 2018

dangal girl fatima sana shaikh not getting work the reason of aamir khan
Bollywood

आमिर खान से नजदीकियां बढ़ाकर मुश्किल में फंसी 'दंगल गर्ल', इंडस्ट्री में लोग कर रहे ऐसा बर्ताव

22 जनवरी 2018

aishwarya rai bachchan is all set to celebrate her husband abhishek bachchan birthday
Bollywood

ऐश्वर्या राय और बच्चन परिवार के बीच फिर आई दरार, अभिषेक को ले जाएंगी सात समंदर पार

22 जनवरी 2018

marathi serial kunku actor praful bhalerao passes away
Bollywood

एक हादसे में इस एक्टर की दर्दनाक मौत, मुंबई में रेलवे स्टेशन पर मिला शव

22 जनवरी 2018

malayalam actress Bhavana marriage photos and videos
Bollywood

Video: सोने से लदी इस एक्ट्रेस ने मंदिर में की ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से शादी, 5 साल से था रिलेशन

22 जनवरी 2018

salman khan won best actor award at tehran international sports film festival
Bollywood

दुनिया भर में बजा 'सुल्तान' का डंका, विदेश में 3 अवॉर्ड जीतकर बनीं सबसे चर्चित फिल्म

22 जनवरी 2018

Shah Rukh khan gets an call from aamir khan for biopic film salute
Bollywood

सालों बाद आमिर खान ने शाहरुख को किया फोन, वजह जान किंग खान ने किया 'Salute'

22 जनवरी 2018

Secret Superstar box office collection 3rd day in China
Bollywood

चीन में आमिर खान की इस बेटी ने मचाया 'दंगल', 3 दिन में करोड़ों कमाकर बनीं 'सुपरस्टार'

22 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Former ambassador to US Hussain Haqqani booked for alleged hate speech against pakistan
Pakistan

मोदी की तारीफ करने के चंद दिनों बाद ही पूर्व पाक राजदूत हक्कानी पर देशद्रोह का केस दर्ज

अमेरिका में पाकिस्तान के राजदूत रह चुके हुसैन हक्कानी पर कथित ‘हेट स्पीच’ देने और अपनी किताबों और बयानों से पाकिस्तान की सरकार और सेना की छवि करने के आरोप में केस दर्ज किया गया है।

22 जनवरी 2018

Pak summoned Indian diplomat for firing on border line
Pakistan

पाक ने LoC पर गोलीबारी के लिए भारतीय राजनयिक को तलब किया

22 जनवरी 2018

United nations team will visit to counter hafiz saeed and paksitan
Pakistan

26/11 हमले के मास्टरमाइंड हाफिज पर हुई कितनी कार्रवाई, UN टीम करेगी पाक का दौरा

21 जनवरी 2018

Baloch activists claimed that Pakistan is running a terror factory
Pakistan

'आतंक की फैक्ट्री चला रहा पाकिस्तान, ISI के साथ मिलकर करवा रहा मर्डर'

20 जनवरी 2018

Pakistan shocked by the friendship of India and Israel, say- both countries are anti- Islam
Pakistan

भारत-इजरायल की दोस्ती से बौखलाया पाक, बोला- इस्लाम विरोधी हैं दोनों देश

17 जनवरी 2018

Pak examining proposal for DGMO-level talks with India to curb tension: report
Pakistan

भारत की कड़ी कार्रवाई से ढीली हुई पाक की अकड़, आमने सामने बातचीत को तैयार

16 जनवरी 2018

Pakistan said Indian forces doing ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir
Pakistan

झूठा पाक नहीं आ रहा बाज, भारतीय सैनिकों पर लगाया सीजफायर उल्लंघन का आरोप

18 जनवरी 2018

Highest Gallantry Medal for Bhagat singh demads pakistani organisation
Pakistan

पाक में उठीं आवाज- भगत सिंह हमारे हीरो, दिया जाए सर्वोच्च वीरता सम्मान

18 जनवरी 2018

US trying to convince us that India is not a threat
Pakistan

अमेरिका हमें समझा रहा भारत कोई दुश्मन नहींः पाकिस्तान

16 जनवरी 2018

militants open fire at polio team and killed mother daughter in Baluchistan
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान के बलूचिस्तान में ओपन फायर, पोलियो टीम को बनाया निशाना

19 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

वर्ल्ड इकोनॉमिक फोरम में पहुंचे करण जोहर, कहा ये

स्विट्जरलैंड के दावोस में वर्ल्ड इकोनॉमिक फोरम में फिल्म डायरेक्टर और प्रोड्यूसर करण जोहर ने भी हिस्सा लिया।

23 जनवरी 2018

SHAH RUKH KHAN RECEIVES WEF'S 24TH CRYSTAL AWARD IN DAVOS FAN MOMENT WITH ELTON JOHN, CATE BLANCHETT 2:03

दावोस में क्रिस्टल अवॉर्ड मिलने पर शाहरुख ने कही अहम बात

23 जनवरी 2018

BSF REPLIES PAKISTAN BY FIRING 9000 MORTARS 1:17

VIDEO: BSF का पाकिस्तान को करारा जवाब, दागे 9000 गोले

23 जनवरी 2018

ESHA GUPTA SWELLING LIPS DEEPIKA RANVEER KISS PADMAN PROMOTION BOLLYWOOD TOP NEWS 5:02

ईशा गुप्ता के होंठ इतने सूज कैसे गए?

23 जनवरी 2018

KARNI SENA CHIEF KALVI MEET YOGI ADITYANATH OVER PADMAVAT ROW UTTAR PRADESH TOP NEWS 00:02:37

आखिरकार योगी से मान गई करणी सेना! समेत सुबह की 10 बड़ी खबरें

23 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

Two videos of Pakistan's devastation Release; Ordnance reserves with oil depot destroyed
National

पाकिस्तान की तबाही के दो वीडियो जारी, तेल डिपो समेत हथियार भंडार नेस्तनाबूद

23 जनवरी 2018

Jammu And Kashmir: continuous fourth day Ceasefire violation by Pakistan in international border
Jammu

पाकिस्तान की फायरिंग पोजिशन, बीएसएफ ने दिया मुंहतोड़ जवाब, 15 पाक रेंजर ढ़ेर

23 जनवरी 2018

Former ambassador to US Hussain Haqqani booked for alleged hate speech against pakistan
Pakistan

मोदी की तारीफ करने के चंद दिनों बाद ही पूर्व पाक राजदूत हक्कानी पर देशद्रोह का केस दर्ज

22 जनवरी 2018

Pak summoned Indian diplomat for firing on border line
Pakistan

पाक ने LoC पर गोलीबारी के लिए भारतीय राजनयिक को तलब किया

22 जनवरी 2018

CM Mehbooba Mufti says at passing out parade of Police constables J&K Police has the toughest work
Jammu

महबूबा की PM और पाक से अपील, बोलीं- कश्मीर को अखाड़ा नहीं, दोस्ती का पुल बनाएं

21 जनवरी 2018

shikhar dhawan asked shoib malik wellness on twitter
Cricket News

शिखर धवन ने पूछा शोएब मलिक का हाल, पाकिस्तान से मिले ऐसे-ऐसे जवाब

21 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Multimedia

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.