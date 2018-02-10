अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   Pakistan ›   Pervez Musharraf difficulties increased, Islamabad High Court ordered inquiry

मुशर्रफ की मुश्किलें बढ़ीं, इस्लामाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने दिये जांच के आदेश: पाक मीडिया

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 03:14 PM IST
Pervez Musharraf difficulties increased, Islamabad High Court ordered inquiry
Pervez Musharraf
पाकिस्तान के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति परवेज मुशर्रफ की मुश्किलें बढ़ गयी हैं। पाक मीडिया 'द डॉन' के मुताबिक इस्लामाबाद हाईकोर्ट ने भ्रष्टाचार के मामले में जांच के आदेश दिए हैं। हाईकोर्ट ने एनएबी को पूर्व सैन्य अधिकारी और खास तौर पर रिटायर्ड जनरलों से पूछताछ करने का अधिकार दिया है।

मुशर्रफ के खिलाफ 5 साल पहले एक शख्स ने याचिका दाखिल की थी, जिसमें याचिकाकर्ता ने मुशर्रफ की संपत्ति को लेकर जांच करने के लिए कहा था। याचिका में यह भी कहा गया था कि मुशर्रफ ने आर्मी चीफ और राष्ट्रपति रहते हुए अपनी शपथ का पालन नहीं किया था।

RELATED

अप्रैल 2013 में ब्यूरो पत्र लिखकर रिटायर्ड कर्नल को सूचित किया गया कि उनकी शिकायत पर कार्रवाई नहीं की जा सकती है क्योंकि एनएबी सैन्य अधिकारियों के खिलाफ कार्रवाई नहीं कर सकती। अब हाईकोर्ट ने इस पत्र को नकार दिया है और इस मामले में जांच करने के लिए कहा है। 
parvez musharraf islamabad high court

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

Prachi Desai shared her new look photo on social media
Bollywood

प्राची देसाई ने नए लुक में शेयर की फोटो, देखकर आंखों पर नहीं होगा यकीन

10 फरवरी 2018

shahrukh khan says he does not go in search of films, they come to him
Bollywood

शाहरुख का फिल्मी करियर पर बड़ा बयान, कहा-मैं फिल्मों के पास नहीं जाता, फिल्में मेरे पास आती हैं

10 फरवरी 2018

gully boy first official picture ranveer singh and alia bhatt
Bollywood

वैलेंटाइन पर आलिया भट्ट और रणवीर सिंह क्यों हैं उदास, दिल टूटा है या वजह कुछ और..

10 फरवरी 2018

commando actor Vidyut Jammwal Gets INJURED While Shooting For Junglee
Bollywood

स्टंट करते हुए विद्युत जामवल के सिर पर लगी चोट, खून से लथपथ फोटो आई सामने

10 फरवरी 2018

Ruslaan Mumtaz celebrates wife birthday in a romantic style shared bathtub picture
Television

टीवी के इस एक्टर ने खास अंदाज में मनाया पत्नी का बर्थडे, बाथटब में खिंचवाई फोटो

10 फरवरी 2018

Padmaavat actor Ranveer Singh follows hollywood star johnny depp, wants to be like him
Bollywood

इस हॉलीवुड स्टार के नक्शेकदम पर चल रहे हैं रणवीर सिंह, खुद किया खुलासा

10 फरवरी 2018

sui dhaaga varun dhawan and anushka sharma script reading
Bollywood

पहले 'सुई धागा' अब किताबें लेकर बैठीं अनुष्का, सोशल मीडिया पर तस्वीरें वायरल

10 फरवरी 2018

hollywood singer taylor swift buys a very coslty house
Bollywood

हीरों से नहाने वाली इस सिंगर ने खरीदा नया घर, कीमत सुन उड़ जाएंगे आपके होश

10 फरवरी 2018

Bigg Boss ex contestant Nitibha Kaul shared beach photo on social media fans suggest to lose weight
Television

Bigg Boss की एक्स कंटेस्टेंट ने शेयर की ऐसी तस्वीर, लोगों ने कहा - कम करो वजन

10 फरवरी 2018

Aamir Khan and Zaira Wasim film secret superstar crosses the Rs 650 crore mark in china
Bollywood

आमिर खान की 'बेटी' ने चीन में रचा इतिहास, मामूली बजट में बनी 'सीक्रेट सुपरस्टार' ने कमाए 800 करोड़

10 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Pak army chief confirms the hanging of 7 hardcore terrorists, all guilty of Peshawar school attack
Pakistan

पाक सेना प्रमुख ने की सात कट्टर आतंकियों की फांसी की पुष्टि, पेशावर स्कूल हमले के सभी दोषी

इस आतंकी हमले में ज्यादातर स्कूली बच्चे समेत 150 लोग मारे गए थे।

10 फरवरी 2018

Pakistan said India is not giving answers of the question regarding Kulbhushan Jadhav
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान का दावा, भारत ने जाधव पर पूछे गए सवालों का नहीं दिया जवाब

10 फरवरी 2018

taliban and haqqani network four terrorists killed by US drone strike in pakistan waziristan
Pakistan

15 दिनों के भीतर पाक पर US का दूसरा ड्रोन हमला, तालिबान-हक्कानी के 4 आतंकी ढेर

9 फरवरी 2018

Pakistan said India might be involved in killing Chinese citizen in Karachi
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान ने लगाया भारत पर चीनी नागरिक की हत्या का आरोप, बताई यह वजह

9 फरवरी 2018

protest against pakistan army at khyber pakhtunkhwa
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान में लगे सेना के खिलाफ नारे- 'ये जो दहशतगर्दी है, इसके पीछे वर्दी है'

7 फरवरी 2018

Pakistan Said, We Will Give Reply To India
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान की गीदड़ भभकी, बोला- भारत की कार्रवाई का देंगे करारा जवाब

6 फरवरी 2018

hindu labour daughter krishna kohli became senate candidate at pakistan
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान की कृष्णा कोहलीः एक हिंदू मजदूर की बेटी जो बनी सीनेट की उम्मीदवार

8 फरवरी 2018

Rajiv Gandhi and Benazir Bhutto were ready to resolve Kashmir dispute says Asif Ali Zardari 
Pakistan

पूर्व पाक राष्ट्रपति का दावा, 'राजीव गांधी की हत्या न होती तो सुलझ सकता था कश्मीर मुद्दा'

7 फरवरी 2018

Pakistan afraid of india on China Pak Economic Corridor project
Pakistan

खौफ में पाक, बोला- भारत बना रहा अरबों डॉलर के CPEC प्रोजेक्ट के खात्मे की योजना 

5 फरवरी 2018

Pakistan conspire to charge more allegations on Indian national kulbhushan jadhav
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान की नई चाल, कुलभूषण जाधव पर नए आरोप लगाने की तैयारी

6 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

जम्मू में सेना के कैंप पर आतंकी हमला, JCO और जवान शहीद हुए

जम्मू-पठानकोट मार्ग पर सुंजवान में शनिवार तड़के आतंकियों ने सेना के कैंप पर हमला किया। इस दौरान सेना के दो जवान शहीद हो गए जबकि चार अन्य घायल बताए जा रहे हैं।

10 फरवरी 2018

top ten headlines with news of sunjuwan army camp terror attack 2:41

घाटी में सेना शिविर पर आतंकी हमला, 2 जवान शहीद दोपहर की 10 बड़ी खबरें

10 फरवरी 2018

delhi-government notified anand marriage act 2018 for sikhs marriage registration 3:10

अब हिंदू मैरिज एक्ट में रजिस्टर नहीं होगी दिल्ली के सिखों की शादी, ये है वजह

10 फरवरी 2018

ABOVE 10 LAKH STUDENTS OF UP BOARD QUIT EXAM OF 10TH AND 12TH CLASS 4:11

यूपी बोर्ड में सख्ती से डरे छात्रों ने छोड़ी परीक्षा, आंकड़ा पहुंचा 10 लाख के पार

10 फरवरी 2018

student shot dead in baghpat 0:31

इंटर की परीक्षा देने जा रहे छात्र को इसलिए मार दी गोली

10 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.