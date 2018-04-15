शहर चुनें

पाक ने बाबर क्रूज मिसाइल के उन्नत संस्करण का किया सफल परीक्षण

एजेंसी, इस्लामाबाद Updated Sun, 15 Apr 2018 03:10 AM IST
बाबर क्रूज मिसाइल
बाबर क्रूज मिसाइल - फोटो : social media
पाकिस्तान ने शनिवार को स्वदेश निर्मित बाबर क्रूज मिसाइल के उन्नत संस्करण का सफल परीक्षण किया। इस मिसाइल की मारक क्षमता 700 किलोमीटर तक है और यह पारंपरिक और गैरपारंपरिक हथियारों को ले जाने में सक्षम है। 
पाक सेना ने एक बयान में कहा कि बाबर वीपन सिस्टम-1 बी में उन्नत एयरोडायनेमिक्स और विमानन उपकरण लगे हुए हैं। इससे यह जमीन और समुद्र स्थित अपने लक्ष्य को पूरी सटीकता से भेद सकती है। पाक राष्ट्रपति ममनून हुसैन और प्रधानमंत्री शाहिद खकान अब्बासी ने सफलतापूर्वक मिसाइल के परीक्षण के लिए वैज्ञानिकों और इंजीनियरों को बधाई दी है। 

पाकिस्तान ने शनिवार को अपने बाबर क्रूज मिसाइल के उन्नत संस्करण का सफल परीक्षण किया। बाबर मिसाइल पारंपरिक और गैर पारंपरिक दोनों प्रकार के हथियार ले जाने में सक्षम है। इसकी मारक क्षमता 700 किलोमीटर है। 

पाकिस्तानी सेना ने एक बयान में कहा कि, ‘बाबर वेपन सिस्टम -1’ जल और थल दोनों स्थानों पर लक्ष्य पर अचूक निशाना लगाने में सक्षम है। मिसाइल परीक्षण के मौके पर सामरिक योजना प्रभाग के महानिदेशक और दूसरे अधिकारी मौजूद थे।

