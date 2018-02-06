अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   Pakistan ›   Pakistan Said, We Will Give Reply To India

पाकिस्तान की गीदड़ भभकी, बोला- भारत की कार्रवाई का देंगे करारा जवाब

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 06:27 PM IST
Pakistan Said, We Will Give Reply To India
Khurram Dastagir
पाकिस्तान ने एक बार फिर भारत को गीदड़भभकी दी है। पाक रक्षा मंत्री खुर्रम दस्तगीर ने कहा कि भारत के किसी भी दुस्साहस का पाकिस्तान करारा जवाब देगा। दस्तगीर ने यह बयान सोमवार को ‘कश्मीर एकजुटता दिवस’ के मौके पर राष्ट्रपति ममनून हुसैन द्वारा आयोजित कार्यक्रम के दौरान दिया।

‘द एक्सप्रेस ट्रिब्यून’ के मुताबिक, दस्तगीर ने कहा, अगर भारत उकसाता है तो हम पूरा अधिकार रखते हैं कि उन्हें जवाब दें। हालांकि ये जवाब कितना बड़ा होगा, यह हम तय करेंगे। उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि उनका देश भारत के साथ 2003 के सीज फायर समझौते को लेकर प्रतिबद्ध है लेकिन युद्ध के मामले में जवाबी कार्रवाई के सिलसिले में इस प्रतिबद्धता को उसकी कमजोरी के तौर पर नहीं देखा जाना चाहिए।
 

RELATED

पाकिस्तानी रक्षा मंत्री ने आरोप लगाया कि भारतीय सुरक्षा बल कश्मीर में मानवता के खिलाफ अपराध में लिप्त हैं। एक अन्य कार्यक्रम में उन्होंने कहा कि भारत द्वारा कथित तौर पर संघर्ष विराम तोड़े जाने के मामले में जवाबी कार्रवाई पर फैसला लेने का अधिकार इस्लामाबाद के पास पूरी तरह सुरक्षित है। 
pakistan india shahid khaqan abbasi

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

Drama queen Rakhi Sawant commented on Virat Kohli picture
Bollywood

राखी सावंत ने विराट की फोटो पर किया ऐसा अश्लील कमेंट, जानते ही अनुष्का हो जाएगी आग बबूला

6 फरवरी 2018

5 weird look of Anuskha Sharma from her movies
Bollywood

WIFE अनुष्का के ऐसे 5 लुक जिसे देखते ही खुद विराट कोहली भी डर सकते हैं

6 फरवरी 2018

Ex Bigg Boss contestant Mandana Karimi posts mirror selfie with unbuttons shorts
Television

मंदना करीमी ने जींस की बटन खोलकर पोस्ट की फोटो, लोगों ने किए भद्दे-भद्दे कमेंट्स

6 फरवरी 2018

five controversial film of bollywood
Bollywood

अब 'झांसी की रानी' विवादों में, जानिए 5 ऐसी फिल्में जिनपर हो चुका है विरोध

6 फरवरी 2018

akshay kumar upcoming film gold teaser dialogue
Bollywood

'आई प्रॉमिस, देश के सामने गोल्ड रख देंगे', GOLD के टीजर में है ऐसे 4 दमदार डायलॉग्स

6 फरवरी 2018

katrina kaif sister isabelle will do her debut with sooraj pancholi
Bollywood

कटरीना के बाद अब उनकी बहन पर सलमान खान की नजर, इस लड़के के साथ करने जा रहे लॉन्च

6 फरवरी 2018

meet the girl salman khan referring to in his tweet
Bollywood

2 घंटे में खुला सलमान खान के ट्वीट का सीक्रेट, सामने आई लड़की और पीछे की वजह

6 फरवरी 2018

salman khan is not getting married, know truth behind his twitter post
Bollywood

सलमान के ट्वीट 'मुझे लड़की मिल गई है' की सच्‍चाई से उठा राज, कौन है वो लड़की?

6 फरवरी 2018

salman khan troll on his tweet that he got the girl
Bollywood

सलमान के एक ट्वीट ने बॉलीवुड में मचाई खलबली, लड़की मिलने पर लोग बोले- 'ठीक से देखो आंटी होगी'

6 फरवरी 2018

Actress Aashka Goradia husband Brent posts romantic picture with wife
Television

इस एक्ट्रेस ने 4 साल छोटे ब्वॉयफ्रेंड से की थी शादी, अब खुलेआम KISS करने के बाद पोस्ट कर दी PHOTOS

6 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Pakistan conspire to charge more allegations on Indian national kulbhushan jadhav
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान की नई चाल, कुलभूषण जाधव पर नए आरोप लगाने की तैयारी

भारतीय नागरिक कुलभूषण जाधव पर एक बार फिर पाकिस्तान सख्ती बरतने की तैयारी में जुट गया है।

6 फरवरी 2018

jamaat-ud-dawa chief hafiz saeed says pakistan government can not arrest him
Pakistan

आतंकी हाफिज सईद की धमकी, पाकिस्तान सरकार मुझे गिरफ्तार करके दिखाए

6 फरवरी 2018

Pakistan afraid of india on China Pak Economic Corridor project
Pakistan

खौफ में पाक, बोला- भारत बना रहा अरबों डॉलर के CPEC प्रोजेक्ट के खात्मे की योजना 

5 फरवरी 2018

pakistani actress and singer sumbul khan iqbal murdered as she refused to perform in private party
Pakistan

मशहूर पाकिस्तानी अदाकारा सुमबुल की गोलियों से भून कर हत्या, पार्टी में डांस करने से किया था मना

5 फरवरी 2018

Chinese civilians killed in Pakistan, unknown gunmen shot in karachi
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान में चीनी नागरिक की हत्या, अज्ञात बंदूकधारियों ने की ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग

6 फरवरी 2018

Suicide attack in Pakistan, 11 soldiers killed, 13 wounded
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान में आत्मघाती हमला, 11 सैनिकों की मौत, 13 से ज्यादा घायल

4 फरवरी 2018

Pakistan calls for Indian Diplomat after Shotgun
Pakistan

बिना उकसावे वाली गोलाबारी के लिए पाक ने भारतीय राजनयिक को बुलाया

5 फरवरी 2018

47 Indian fishermen arrested in Pakistan, 9 boats seized
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान में 47 भारतीय मछुआरे गिरफ्तार, 9 नौकाएं भी की गईं जब्त

5 फरवरी 2018

pastun protesters Islamabad Pakistan Afghanistan FATA
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान कर रहा आतंकवाद का सपोर्ट, इस्लामाबाद में विरोध करने के लिए सड़कों पर उतरे लोग

4 फरवरी 2018

pakistan minister mir hazar khan bijrani shot thrice his wife and after that committed suicide
Pakistan

पत्नी को तीन बार गोली मारने के बाद पाक के इस मंत्री ने की आत्महत्या

3 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

कोई 25 तो कोई 100 रुपये कमाते थे, आज बॉलीवुड के हैं करोड़पति स्टार्स

अपनी पहली कमाई हर किसी के लिए बेहद खास होती है। इसकी यादें हर किसी के जहन में बरसों तक बनी रहती हैं, फिर चाहे वो कोई आम इंसान हो या कोई बॉलीवुड सेलिब्रिटी। आइए जानते हैं आपके फेवरेट स्टार की पहली कमाई के बारे में...

6 फरवरी 2018

narendra modi to visit palestine uae and oman 3:00

खाड़ी देशों में मंदिर,मस्जिद की यात्रा के अलावा इसलिए खास है पीएम मोदी का दौरा

6 फरवरी 2018

PADMAN PROMOTIONS, AKSHAY KUAMR, TWINKLE, RADHIKA APTE WITH REAL PADMAN ARUNACHALAM MURGNATHAN 4:41

ट्विंकल खन्ना ने बताया पैड खरीदने का दिलचस्प तरीका

6 फरवरी 2018

dog playing piano in memory of his master special story 0:56

मालिक की याद में कुत्ते ने बजाया पियानो, सोशल मीडिया पर वीडियो वायरल

6 फरवरी 2018

After padmavat Brahmin samaj oppose kangna ranaut’s manikarnika, tells to stop shooting 0:45

‘पद्मावत’ के बाद ‘मणिकर्णिका’ पर बवाल, ये है वजह

6 फरवरी 2018

Recommended

BJP MLA from Hyderabad says you are not Hindu if you are not part of RSS
Madhya Pradesh

BJP विधायक बोले- अगर सच्चे हिंदू हो तो आरएसएस का बने हिस्सा

6 फरवरी 2018

Pakistan conspire to charge more allegations on Indian national kulbhushan jadhav
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान की नई चाल, कुलभूषण जाधव पर नए आरोप लगाने की तैयारी

6 फरवरी 2018

jamaat-ud-dawa chief hafiz saeed says pakistan government can not arrest him
Pakistan

आतंकी हाफिज सईद की धमकी, पाकिस्तान सरकार मुझे गिरफ्तार करके दिखाए

6 फरवरी 2018

Indian Army is responding to the continuous ceasefire violation by Pakistan
India News

जवानों की शहादत पर सेना गरजी- अब एक्शन बोलेगा, 48 घंटे में बड़ी कार्रवाई

6 फरवरी 2018

Chinese civilians killed in Pakistan, unknown gunmen shot in karachi
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान में चीनी नागरिक की हत्या, अज्ञात बंदूकधारियों ने की ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग

6 फरवरी 2018

Union Home Minister Hansraj Ahir attack on pakistan
India News

"पाकिस्तान को मूर्खतापूर्ण हरकत पड़ेगी भारी, दिया जाएगा मुंहतोड़ जवाब"

5 फरवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.