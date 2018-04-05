And Saif Ali Khan let off because he's Hindu?https://t.co/jsRKY3AQut— Rohit Agarwal (@ragarwal) April 5, 2018
What about Sanjay Dutt?— ANURODH LAL 🇮🇳 (@AnurodhLal) April 5, 2018
Haha 😂, we can say but defence minister can't give such statement. I thought I am only fool here in tweeter. Thank you 😊 sir.— Fatima Ishfaq (@fatima_ishfaq) April 5, 2018
If you have so much concerns regarding him as he is minority— Saifur Rahman (@saifurrhmn90) April 5, 2018
Why your country banned his movies
Tiger and tiger Jinda hai?
Hypocrisy?
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.
भ्रष्टाचार में कुर्सी गंवाने वाले पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री नवाज शरीफ ने बुधवार को कहा कि पाकिस्तान सैनिक शासन में फंस गया है।
5 अप्रैल 2018