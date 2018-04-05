शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   World ›   Pakistan ›   Pakistan minister trolled for giving communal colour to Salman Khan's conviction

सलमान पर दिए बेतुके बयान के चलते पाकिस्तानी विदेश मंत्री हुए ट्रोल

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 05 Apr 2018 10:17 PM IST
Pakistan minister trolled for giving communal colour to Salman Khan's conviction
पाकिस्तानी विदेश मंत्री ख्वाजा असिफ ने ब्लैकबक मामले में सलमान खान की सजा को अल्पसंख्यक मामले से जोड़ा और गुरुवार को कहा कि उन्हें मुस्लिम होने पर ये सजा सुनाई गई है।
पाकिस्तान के जिओ टीवी पर हामिद मीर के साथ एक साक्षात्कार में, आसिफ ने कहा, 'सलमान खान को सजा सुनाई गई है क्योंकि वह अल्पसंख्यक हैं। उन्हें बीस साल के बाद सजा मिलना यह दिखाता है कि मुसलमान या ईसाई भारत में मूल्यवान नहीं हैं।'

आसिफ ने कहा कि 'अगर सलमान भारत की सत्तारूढ़ पार्टी के धर्म से संबंध रखते, तो उन्हें इस तरह की कठोर सजा नहीं दी जाती और अदालत उनके साथ नरम हो सकती थी।' आसिफ के इस बयान के बाद ट्वीटर पर उनकी खिंचाई शुरू हो गई है। 

आसिफ के इस बयान पर एक शख्स ने पूछा कि अभिनेता सैफ अली खान, जिसे ब्लैकबैक मामले में बरी कर दिया गया है, ऐसा क्यों हुआ क्या वह हिंदू हैं?


एक अन्य ट्वीट ने संजय दत्त के नाम का हवाला दिया, जिसे 1993 के मुंबई विस्फोट मामले में अवैध हथियार रखने के लिए दोषी ठहराया गया था।


अब ट्वीट के जरिए ही आसिफ को नसीहतों का दौर शुरू हो गया है, एक ट्वीट में ये कहा गया कि किसी देश के रक्षा मंत्री को ऐसा बयान नहीं देना चाहिए।


आसिफ के खिलाफ एक ट्वीट ये भी आया कि यदि आपको अल्पसंख्यकों की इतनी चिंताएं हैं, तो क्यों अपने देश ने उनकी फिल्म, 'टाइगर जिंदा है' पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया? 


ऐसे ही कई और ट्वीट के जरिए अब आसिफ की फजीहत शुरू हो गई है। देखना है आसिफ अपने इस बयान को वापस लेते हैं या उनके खिलाफ इस फजीहत का दौर और आगे बढ़ेगा। 

RELATED

pakistan salman khan pakistan foreign minister khawaja asif

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

Salman Khan
Bollywood

जिस जेल में सलमान ने दिखाया दबंग अंदाज, वहीं पर है जान का खतरा, DIG के दावे पर उठे सवाल

5 अप्रैल 2018

सलमान खान
Bollywood

सलमान खान के जेल जाते ही सामने आए वकील,कोर्ट के फैसले पर उठाए 2 बड़े सवाल

5 अप्रैल 2018

Samir Soni
Bollywood

सलमान के सपोर्ट में उतरा बॉलीवुड, मामले में बरी एक्ट्रेस के पति ने कहा, 'न्याय अधूरा'

5 अप्रैल 2018

sushmita sen
Bollywood

सलमान खान की 'पत्नी' ने डाली हॉट तस्वीर तो मिला प्रपोजल, 'मुझसे शादी करोगी'

5 अप्रैल 2018

Salman Khan
Bollywood

बॉलीवुड के इकलौते एक्टर हैं सलमान, जिनके नाम पर दर्ज ये 10 बड़े रिकॉर्ड कोई तोड़ न पाया

5 अप्रैल 2018

Artificial intelligence
Science Wonders

अन्य ग्रहों पर जीवन की भविष्यवाणी करेंगे वैज्ञानिक, कर रहे इस रहस्यमयी प्रोजेक्ट पर काम

5 अप्रैल 2018

सलमान खान
Bollywood

पहले भी असलियत में 3 बार जेल में रह चुके हैं सलमान खान, जानिए कब और कैसे

5 अप्रैल 2018

facebook
Weird Stories

फेसबुक अकाउंट डिलीट किया तो होगा ये बड़ा नुकसान, रिसर्च में सामने आई चौंकाने वाली बात

5 अप्रैल 2018

Salman Khan
Bollywood

जेल जाने से पहले गर्लफ्रेंड को यह तोहफा दे गए सलमान खान

5 अप्रैल 2018

Salman Khan and Saif
Bollywood

काले हिरण मामले के जांच अधिकारी का 20 साल बाद बड़ा खुलासा, सैफ-सलमान निशाने पर

5 अप्रैल 2018

Most Read

Nawaz Sharif
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान के आम चुनाव में देरी मंजूर नहीं, देश सैनिक शासन में फंस गया है: नवाज शरीफ

भ्रष्टाचार में कुर्सी गंवाने वाले पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री नवाज शरीफ ने बुधवार को कहा कि पाकिस्तान सैनिक शासन में फंस गया है।

5 अप्रैल 2018

pakistan: former pm nawaz sharif and imran khan in trouble after taliban threat
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान में शरीफ भाईयों और इमरान खान को तालिबान की धमकी

4 अप्रैल 2018

39 years after death, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was declared martyr by the court
Pakistan

मौत के 39 साल बाद जुल्फिकार अली भुट्टो को कोर्ट ने किया शहीद घोषित

3 अप्रैल 2018

पाकिस्तान
Pakistan

IS ने पाकिस्तान में ईसाइयों को निशाना बनाकर किया हमला, 9 की मौत

4 अप्रैल 2018

woman who was believed to have been murdered eight years ago, was arrested
Pakistan

8 साल पहले मरी लड़की जब जिंदा सामने आई तो सन्न रह गए लोग, पुलिस ने किया गिरफ्तार

2 अप्रैल 2018

Pakistan observes Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's death anniversary
Pakistan

शहीद का दर्जा मिलने के बाद 39वीं पुण्यतिथि पर भुट्टो समर्थकों ने दी दुआएं

4 अप्रैल 2018

malala yousafzai
Pakistan

हमले के बाद पहली पाक यात्रा पर आई मलाला आंखो में आंसू लेकर वापस लंदन लौटीं

2 अप्रैल 2018

Malala Yosoufzai
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान में कश्मीर पर क्या बोलीं मलाला यूसुफजई

1 अप्रैल 2018

मलाला यूसुफजई
Pakistan

6 साल बाद पाकिस्तान पहुंचकर मलाला ने कहा- इतनी खुश कभी नहीं हुई

31 मार्च 2018

Malala
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान में अपने पैतृक नगर पहुंच छलकी मलाला की आंखें

1 अप्रैल 2018

Related Videos

सलमान खान की सजा से जया बच्चन हैं दुखी, ऐसे किया इजहार

काला हिरण शिकार मामले में सलमान खान को मिली पांच साल की सजा पर राज्यसभा सांसद जया बच्चन ने पत्रकारों से बात की।

5 अप्रैल 2018

train 1:30

यात्रीगण कृप्या ध्यान दें, रेलवे ने तत्काल बुकिंग नियमों में क्या बदलाव

5 अप्रैल 2018

आसाराम सलमान 1:04

VIDEO: आसाराम ने सलमान पर ऐसी नजर लगाई, की उनके ही बैरक में पहुंचे भाईजान

5 अप्रैल 2018

salman khan 0:57

#MUSTWATCH: जेल के अंदर से सलमान खान का सबसे पहला वीडियो

5 अप्रैल 2018

रामपुर 3:05

VIDEO: भाभी ने देवर का बनाया वीडियो, अकेला पाकर करता था गंदी हरकत

5 अप्रैल 2018

Recommended

Lahore High Court to Pakistan Government- Dont harass Hafiz Saeed, let him do Social Welfare work
India News

लाहौर HC का पाकिस्तान सरकार को आदेश- करने दें हाफिज सईद को 'समाजिक कार्य'

5 अप्रैल 2018

Dubai Cop said stop hiring Pakistanis, indians are disciplined
Gulf Countries

दुबई में पाकिस्तानियों पर भरोसा करने से पुलिस अफसर का इनकार, सिर्फ भारतीयों को नौकरी देने की कही बात

4 अप्रैल 2018

Pakistan observes Zulfikar Ali Bhutto's death anniversary
Pakistan

शहीद का दर्जा मिलने के बाद 39वीं पुण्यतिथि पर भुट्टो समर्थकों ने दी दुआएं

4 अप्रैल 2018

पाकिस्तान ने फिर की गोलीबारी
Jammu

J&K: बौखलाए पाक ने कृष्णा घाटी सेक्टर में की गोलीबारी, 1 जवान शहीद, 4 घायल

4 अप्रैल 2018

पाकिस्तान क्रिकेट टीम
Cricket News

PAKvWI: पाक ने वेस्टइंडीज का किया क्लीन स्वीप, सालों बाद अपनी सरजमीं पर मनाया जीत का जश्न

4 अप्रैल 2018

39 years after death, Zulfikar Ali Bhutto was declared martyr by the court
Pakistan

मौत के 39 साल बाद जुल्फिकार अली भुट्टो को कोर्ट ने किया शहीद घोषित

3 अप्रैल 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

अमर उजाला ऐप चुनें

सबसे तेज अनुभव के लिए

क्लिक करें Add to Home Screen
ADD करें अमर उजाला वैब ऐप और पायें एक Android Phone जीतने का मौका!
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.