And Saif Ali Khan let off because he's Hindu?https://t.co/jsRKY3AQut — Rohit Agarwal (@ragarwal) April 5, 2018

What about Sanjay Dutt? — ANURODH LAL 🇮🇳 (@AnurodhLal) April 5, 2018

Haha 😂, we can say but defence minister can't give such statement. I thought I am only fool here in tweeter. Thank you 😊 sir. — Fatima Ishfaq (@fatima_ishfaq) April 5, 2018

If you have so much concerns regarding him as he is minority

Why your country banned his movies

Tiger and tiger Jinda hai?

Hypocrisy? — Saifur Rahman (@saifurrhmn90) April 5, 2018

पाकिस्तानी विदेश मंत्री ख्वाजा असिफ ने ब्लैकबक मामले में सलमान खान की सजा को अल्पसंख्यक मामले से जोड़ा और गुरुवार को कहा कि उन्हें मुस्लिम होने पर ये सजा सुनाई गई है।पाकिस्तान के जिओ टीवी पर हामिद मीर के साथ एक साक्षात्कार में, आसिफ ने कहा, 'सलमान खान को सजा सुनाई गई है क्योंकि वह अल्पसंख्यक हैं। उन्हें बीस साल के बाद सजा मिलना यह दिखाता है कि मुसलमान या ईसाई भारत में मूल्यवान नहीं हैं।'आसिफ ने कहा कि 'अगर सलमान भारत की सत्तारूढ़ पार्टी के धर्म से संबंध रखते, तो उन्हें इस तरह की कठोर सजा नहीं दी जाती और अदालत उनके साथ नरम हो सकती थी।' आसिफ के इस बयान के बाद ट्वीटर पर उनकी खिंचाई शुरू हो गई है।आसिफ के इस बयान पर एक शख्स ने पूछा कि अभिनेता सैफ अली खान, जिसे ब्लैकबैक मामले में बरी कर दिया गया है, ऐसा क्यों हुआ क्या वह हिंदू हैं?एक अन्य ट्वीट ने संजय दत्त के नाम का हवाला दिया, जिसे 1993 के मुंबई विस्फोट मामले में अवैध हथियार रखने के लिए दोषी ठहराया गया था।अब ट्वीट के जरिए ही आसिफ को नसीहतों का दौर शुरू हो गया है, एक ट्वीट में ये कहा गया कि किसी देश के रक्षा मंत्री को ऐसा बयान नहीं देना चाहिए।आसिफ के खिलाफ एक ट्वीट ये भी आया कि यदि आपको अल्पसंख्यकों की इतनी चिंताएं हैं, तो क्यों अपने देश ने उनकी फिल्म, 'टाइगर जिंदा है' पर प्रतिबंध लगा दिया?ऐसे ही कई और ट्वीट के जरिए अब आसिफ की फजीहत शुरू हो गई है। देखना है आसिफ अपने इस बयान को वापस लेते हैं या उनके खिलाफ इस फजीहत का दौर और आगे बढ़ेगा।