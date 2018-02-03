अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   Pakistan ›   pakistan minister mir hazar khan bijrani shot thrice his wife and after that committed suicide

पत्नी को तीन बार गोली मारने के बाद पाक के इस मंत्री ने की आत्महत्या

क्राइम डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 03 Feb 2018 01:00 PM IST
pakistan minister mir hazar khan bijrani shot thrice his wife and after that committed suicide
मीर हजर खान
पाकिस्तान के प्रांतीय मंत्री मीर हजर खान बिजरानी गुरुवार को अपनी पत्नी के साथ घर में मृत मिले थे। अब इस मामले में पुलिस का कहना है कि उन्होंने पहले अपनी पत्नी को गोली मारी और फिर उसी पिस्तौल से खुद की भी जान ले ली। गुरुवार को बिजरानी और उनकी पत्नी फरीहा रज्जाक अपने घर में मृत पाए गए  थे।

पुलिस का मानना है कि घरेलू विवाद की वजह से यह घटना हुई है। पुलिस द्वारा जारी की गई एक प्रेस विज्ञप्ति के अनुसार शुरुआती जांच में इस बात का खुलासा हुआ है कि घटनास्थल से मिली गोलियों के खोखे एक ही हथियार के हैं। मंत्री के सिर में एक गोली लगी थी जबकि उनकी पत्नी को तीन गोली लगी थीं।

RELATED

बिजरानी पाकिस्तान पीपुल्स पार्टी के एक वरिष्ठ नेता होने के साथ ही सिंध प्रांत में योजना और विकास मंत्री भी थे जबकि उनकी पत्नी पत्रकार थीं। शुक्रवार की नमाज के बाद दोनों को दफन कर दिया गया है। जहां रज्जाक को कराची के रक्षा आवास प्राधिकरण में वहीं बिजरानी को कशमोर में आखिरी प्रार्थना दी गईं।
pakistan minister domestic dispute sindh province

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

shyam benegal v shantaram lifetime achievement award
Bollywood

श्याम बेनेगल को वी. शांताराम लाइफटाइम अचीवमेंट अवॉर्ड, फिल्मों में योगदान के लिए सम्मान

3 फरवरी 2018

sanjay leela bhansali film padmaavat lost out on 50 crore rupee due to prortest
Bollywood

सुपरहिट होने के बावजूद करोड़ों के नुकसान में हैं भंसाली, 9 दिन में 'पद्मावत' नहीं निकाल पाई बजट

3 फरवरी 2018

is it true amitabh bachchan twitter account hacked
Bollywood

शाहरुख खान से ट्विटर पर पिछड़े अमिताभ बच्चन, अब अकाउंट हैक होने की चली चर्चा

3 फरवरी 2018

aishwarya rai dont want to work with abhishek bachchan
Bollywood

पति के साथ काम करने से बच रहीं ऐश्वर्या राय, बताए ऐसे बहाने अभिषेक को नहीं हो रहे हजम

3 फरवरी 2018

lakme faishon week 2018 karan johar get attention
Bollywood

पिता बनने के बाद करण जौहर का बदल गया रंग-रूप, अब पहचानना हो रहा मुश्किल

3 फरवरी 2018

these are five benefits of copper rings to wear finger
Metaphysical

उंगली में तांबे की अंगुठी पहनने से होते हैं ये 5 फायदे

3 फरवरी 2018

shah rukh khan slams fan for performing daring stunt
Bollywood

नाराज शाहरुख ने लगाई अपने फैन को जबरदस्त फटकार, बोले- 'दोबारा ना करें ऐसी हरकत'

3 फरवरी 2018

amitabh bachchan send a note to Deepika Padukone for padmaavat
Bollywood

रणवीर के बाद अब दीपिका को 'पद्मावत' के लिए मिला पहला अवॉर्ड, इस सुपरस्टार को कहा- 'Thank You Baba'

3 फरवरी 2018

use of aluminium foil for packing lunch may be harmful to your health
Lifestyle

अगर आप भी एल्युमिनियम फॉयल में पैक करते है LUNCH तो जरूर पढ़े ये खबर और हो जाएं सावधान

3 फरवरी 2018

tips and tricks for shopping jeans
Fashion tips

अब जब भी जाएं जींस खरीदने, इन बातो का रखें खास ख्याल

3 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Afghanistan says Pakistan is supporting terrorism activities after Kabul attack
Pakistan

अफगानिस्तान की खरी-खरी, पाक में खुलेआम घूमते हैं आतंकी, दिए सबूत

आतंकियों को पनाह देने वाला पाकिस्तान एक बार फिर अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर इस गंभीर मामले में बेनकाब हुआ है।

2 फरवरी 2018

Pakistan Government's MP caught in camera misbehaving with girl, video goes viral
Pakistan

पाकिस्तानी सांसद ने स्टेज पर बच्ची के साथ की बदसलूकी, वीडियो हुआ वायरल

2 फरवरी 2018

Pakistan hand over 27 terrorists of Taliban and Haqqani network to Afghanistan
Pakistan

पाक ने अफगानिस्तान को सौंपे तालिबान और हक्कानी नेटवर्क के 27 आतंकी

1 फरवरी 2018

Pakistan plots terrorist attacks on Afghanistan capital Kabul
Pakistan

काबुल आतंकी हमलों के पीछे पाक का हाथ, अफगानिस्तान ने सौंपे सबूत

31 जनवरी 2018

female student killed in pakistan because she refused the marriage proposal
Pakistan

शादी से किया इंकार तो इमरान खान के भतीजे ने कर दी मेडिकल छात्रा की हत्या

1 फरवरी 2018

8 million Pakistanis living in foreign countries will be able to vote soon
Pakistan

विदेशों में रहने वाले 80 लाख पाकिस्तानी भी कर सकेंगे जल्द मतदान

30 जनवरी 2018

in pakistan three commander of haqqani network killed by american drone
Pakistan

पाक के आतंकी ठिकानों पर अमेरिका का ड्रोन हमला, हक्कानी कमांडर समेत तीन ढेर

24 जनवरी 2018

Qamar Javed Bajwa said Indian aggression will always get a most befitting response
Pakistan

गोलीबारी के बीच LoC पर पहुंचे पाक आर्मी चीफ बाजवा, भारत को दी गीदड़ भभकी

23 जनवरी 2018

Pakistan army embassy official missing with some sensitive document in Austria
Pakistan

महत्वपूर्ण दस्तावेजों के साथ गायब हुआ पाकिस्तानी एंबेसी का अधिकारी

24 जनवरी 2018

Pakistan Said on America help, will respond to Donald Trump
Pakistan

मदद रुकते ही बौखलाया पाक, कराची में ट्रंप के खिलाफ सड़कों पर शुरू हुआ प्रदर्शन

2 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

ड्राइवर पति की मौत के बाद महिला ने खुद चलानी शुरू की बस, सोशल मीडिया पर हो रही तारीफ

आपने महिलाओं को कार, स्कूटी चलाते कई बार देखा होगा। लेकिन आपने किसी महिला को बस चलाते हुए बहुत कम ही देखा होगा। सोशल मीडिया पर एक वीडियो तेजी से वायरल हो रहा है जिसमें एक महिला से बस चलाती दिख रही है...

3 फरवरी 2018

after watching padmawat film karni sena supporting sanjay leela bhansali 1:24

अब पद्मावत के समर्थन में उतरी करणी सेना, फिल्म को दी हरी झंडी

3 फरवरी 2018

Venkaiah Naidu, Telangana CM KCR visit tribal festival in Warangal of Telangana 0:50

वरंगल के इस उत्सव में पहुंचे उप-राष्ट्रपति वेंकैया नायडू और तेलंगाना के सीएम, हुआ ये

3 फरवरी 2018

3 soldiers killed after avalanche hits army post in machhil sector jammu and kashmir 3:04

सीमा पर बर्फीले तूफान की चपेट में आर्मी पोस्ट, तीन जवान शहीद

3 फरवरी 2018

padmaavat movie song GHOOMAR Dance ON ICE By Mayuri Bhandari 3:41

घूमर गाने पर दीपिका से भी अच्छा डांस करती है ये लड़की! देखिए

3 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.