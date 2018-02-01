अपना शहर चुनें

Budget 2018 Budget 2018
Home ›   World ›   Pakistan ›   Pakistan hand over 27 terrorists of Taliban and Haqqani network to Afghanistan

पाक ने अफगानिस्तान को सौंपे तालिबान और हक्कानी नेटवर्क के 27 आतंकी

एजेंसी, अमर उजाला, इस्लामाबाद Updated Thu, 01 Feb 2018 02:23 AM IST
Pakistan hand over 27 terrorists of Taliban and Haqqani network to Afghanistan
तालिबान और हक्कानी नेटवर्क के 27 संदिग्ध आतंकियों को पाकिस्तान ने पिछले साल नवंबर में अफगानिस्तान को सौंप दिया था। ट्वीट की एक श्रृंखला में पाकिस्तान विदेश कार्यालय के प्रवक्ता डॉ. मोहम्मद फैजल ने कहा कि हमारी जमीन का इस्तेमाल कर अफगानिस्तान में किसी भी आतंकी गतिविधि को अंजाम देने वाली तहरीक-ए-तालिबान-अफगानिस्तान (टीटीए) और हक्कानी नेटवर्क की कोशिशों को पाकिस्तान लगातार विफल करता रहेगा। 

RELATED

इसी संबंध में टीटीए और हक्कानी के 27 संदिग्ध आतंकियों को हमने नवंबर, 2017 में अफगानिस्तान को सौंप दिया था। बता दें कि पिछले साल अगस्त में अपनी नई दक्षिण एशियाई नीति में अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप ने कहा था कि अगर पाकिस्तान आतंकवाद के खिलाफ लड़ाई में अमेरिका के साथ सहयोग नहीं करेगा तो उसे सख्त परिणाम भुगतने होंगे।
pakistan afghanistan terrorist taliban haqqani network

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

renuka shahane want to see varun dhawan and alia bhatt in hum aapke hain koun remake
Bollywood

सलमान की 'भाभी' ने वरुण और आलिया को लेकर कह दी ये बड़ी बात, अब मचेगा बवाल

31 जनवरी 2018

Jacqueline Fernandez's pool dance will seen in salman khan race-3
Bollywood

जैकलिन ने सलमान खान को ऐसे दिया खास तोहफा, 'सु्ल्तान' भी देखकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

31 जनवरी 2018

bigg boss 11 contestant hiten tejwani will see in a short film
Television

बिग बॉस के बाद खत्म हुआ हितेन तेजवानी के करियर का सूखा, मिला इतना बड़ा ऑफर

31 जनवरी 2018

US families book entire theatre and dance to Ghoomar dressed as Padmavati
Bollywood

VIDEO: US में भी दिखी पद्मावत की धूम, परिवार ने पूरा थिएटर बुककर जमकर किया घूमर सॉन्ग में डांस

31 जनवरी 2018

Urvashi Rautela film Hate Story 4 song aashiq banaya aapne released
Bollywood

ट्रेलर से भी ज्यादा बोल्ड है 'हेट स्टोरी 4' का पहला गाना, उर्वशी रौतेला ने फिर लगाई आग

31 जनवरी 2018

Gizele Thakral bold photoshoot going viral on social media
Bollywood

बोल्डनेस से इंटरनेट पर तहलका मचा रही Bigg Boss की ये कंटेस्टेंट, फैंस बुलाते हैं किम कार्दिशियन

31 जनवरी 2018

padmaavat controversy angry Swara Bhaskar said to Vivek Agnihotri I go get myself raped
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' पर स्वरा भास्कर क्यों कहने को हुईं मजबूर, 'क्या आप चाहते हैं कि मैं खुद का रेप करवा लूं'

31 जनवरी 2018

This is how Amrita Arora celebrates her 40th birthday
Bollywood

अमृता अरोड़ा के बर्थडे पर कटा अश्लील बर्थडे केक, करीना कपूर की थी ये शरारत

31 जनवरी 2018

Sanjay leela Bhansali is unhappy about piracy of Padmaavat
Bollywood

'पद्मावत' की सफलता के बीच फिर बढ़ी भंसाली की मुश्किलें, इस बार करणी सेना नहीं यह है वजह

31 जनवरी 2018

Varun Dhawan seeks Bapu and Narendra Modi blessings for Sui Dhaaga
Bollywood

अनुष्का के साथ रोमांस करेंगे वरुण, इंस्टाग्राम पर VIDEO डाल मांगा PM मोदी से आशीर्वाद

31 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

Pakistan plots terrorist attacks on Afghanistan capital Kabul
Pakistan

काबुल आतंकी हमलों के पीछे पाक का हाथ, अफगानिस्तान ने सौंपे सबूत

अफगानिस्तान की राजधानी काबुल पर पिछले 10 दिनों में हुए तीन बड़े आतंकी हमलों के पीछे पाकिस्तान का हाथ सामने आ रहा है।

31 जनवरी 2018

8 million Pakistanis living in foreign countries will be able to vote soon
Pakistan

विदेशों में रहने वाले 80 लाख पाकिस्तानी भी कर सकेंगे जल्द मतदान

30 जनवरी 2018

Lahore High Court stays till March 17 on arrest of militant Hafiz Saeed
Pakistan

आतंकी हाफिज सईद की गिरफ्तारी पर लाहौर हाईकोर्ट ने लगाई 17 मार्च तक रोक

25 जनवरी 2018

Qamar Javed Bajwa said Indian aggression will always get a most befitting response
Pakistan

गोलीबारी के बीच LoC पर पहुंचे पाक आर्मी चीफ बाजवा, भारत को दी गीदड़ भभकी

23 जनवरी 2018

Former ambassador to US Hussain Haqqani booked for alleged hate speech against pakistan
Pakistan

मोदी की तारीफ करने के चंद दिनों बाद ही पूर्व पाक राजदूत हक्कानी पर देशद्रोह का केस दर्ज

22 जनवरी 2018

Pakistan Said on America help, will respond to Donald Trump
Pakistan

मदद रुकते ही बौखलाया पाक, कराची में ट्रंप के खिलाफ सड़कों पर शुरू हुआ प्रदर्शन

2 जनवरी 2018

CPEC: India is trying conspiracies against pakistan using Afganistan
Pakistan

पाक बोला- CPEC पर भारत की साजिशों को तबाह कर देंगे, अमेरिका ना दे हमें धमकी

29 दिसंबर 2017

Pakistan foreign minister threatens India of nuclear attack
Pakistan

जनरल रावत के बयान के बाद पाकिस्तान ने भारत को दी परमाणु हमले की धमकी

14 जनवरी 2018

Pak summoned Indian diplomat for firing on border line
Pakistan

पाक ने LoC पर गोलीबारी के लिए भारतीय राजनयिक को तलब किया

22 जनवरी 2018

Pakistan oppose launching of Indian 100th satellite cartosat-2
Pakistan

भारत के सैटेलाइट से पाकिस्तान में मची खलबली, विरोध में उगला जहर

12 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

चंदग्रहण 2018: खाने में क्यों रखी जाती है तुलसी, जानें वैज्ञानिक और धार्मिक कारण

चंद्रग्रहण के समय पराबैंगनी किरणों सबसे ज्यादा बुरा असर होता है।

31 जनवरी 2018

WOMEN MADE TO DANCE TILL FALLING ON GROUND AFTER DECLARED AS WITCH 3:00

VIDEO: इस वीडियो में आप ‘भूत’ ढूंढकर दिखाएं

31 जनवरी 2018

Devotees take holy dip on 'Magh Purnima' in varanasi 1:04

माघ पूर्णिमा के मौके पर वाराणसी में जुटे श्रद्धालु, गंगा में लगाई डुबकी

31 जनवरी 2018

bollywood actresses who made an unsuccessful comeback after break of many years special story 1:45

सालों के ब्रेक के बाद किया इन हीरोइनों ने कमबैक, लेकिन नहीं हो पाईं कामयाब

31 जनवरी 2018

ACCUSED SALIM OF KASGANJ CHANDAN MURDER ARRESTED WITH 0:29

कासजंग हिंसा में पुलिस की बड़ी कार्रवाई, देखिए कौन हुआ गिरफ्तार

31 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

BJP leader slam DM bareilly
Bareilly

 मोदी पर टिप्पणी करने वाले ‘देशद्रोही’ डीएम पर हो कड़ा एक्शन

31 जनवरी 2018

8 million Pakistanis living in foreign countries will be able to vote soon
Pakistan

विदेशों में रहने वाले 80 लाख पाकिस्तानी भी कर सकेंगे जल्द मतदान

30 जनवरी 2018

Donald Trump has indicated to take tough action against pakistan's Taliban terrorists
America

पाक में आतंकी ठिकानों को खत्म करेगा US, ट्रंप ने दिए सख्त कार्रवाई के संकेत

28 जनवरी 2018

India is second cheapest country to live in after south africa says survey
America

भारत रहने के लिहाज से दूसरा सबसे सस्ता देश, जानिए किस नंबर पर है पाकिस्तान

28 जनवरी 2018

Pakistan again raise Kashmir issue in united nation on the pretext of Palestine
Rest of World

फलस्तीन के बहाने पाक ने संयुक्त राष्ट्र में फिर अलापा कश्मीर राग

28 जनवरी 2018

Pakistan again raises Kashmir issue in united nations security council
World

पाकिस्तान ने सुरक्षा परिषद में फिर उठाया कश्मीर मुद्दा

27 जनवरी 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.