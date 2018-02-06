अपना शहर चुनें

पाकिस्तान की नई चाल, कुलभूषण जाधव पर नए आरोप लगाने की तैयारी

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 02:28 PM IST
कुलभूषण जाधव - फोटो : Amar Ujala
पाकिस्तानी जेल में बंद भारतीय नागरिक कुलभूषण जाधव पर पाक और अधिक सख्ती बरतने में जुट गया है। मीडिया रिपोर्ट्स के मुताबिक कुलभूषण के खिलाफ फिर पाक मिलिट्री कोर्ट में ट्रायल शुरू किया जाने वाला है। इस बार उन पर जासूसी के अलावा आतंकवाद जैसे जघन्य मामले भी लगाए जा सकते हैं।

पाकिस्तानी अखबार डॉन की खबर के मुताबिक एक अधिकारी ने नाम छापने की शर्त पर ये जानकारी दी है। पाकिस्तानी अधिकारियों का कहना है कि जाधव के खिलाफ इससे पहले सिर्फ जासूसी के आरोप लगाए गए थे। पाकिस्तान सरकार का आरोप है कि जाधव करीब 13 भारतीय अधिकारियों के लिए काम करते हैं, जिनमें एनएसए अजीत डोभाल और पूर्व रॉ चीफ भी शामिल हैं। 

दरअसल, जाधव के मुद्दे पर पाकिस्तान को अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर पर कई मामलों में किरकिरी का सामना करना पड़ा है। हाल ही में कांसुलर एक्सेस के तहत पाक सरकार ने जाधव को उनके परिवार से मिलने की अनुमति दी थी। लेकिन परिवार के साथ पाकिस्तान की ओर से जो रवैया अपनाया गया था उससे पूरी दुनिया में उसकी निंदा हुई।

इससे पहले इंटरनेशनल कोर्ट ऑफ जस्टिस में भी भारत के पक्ष में फैसला आने पर पाकिस्तान को बेइज्जती झेलनी पड़ी। पाकिस्तान मिलिट्री कोर्ट की तरफ से पिछले साल अप्रैल में जाधव को फांसी की सजा सुनाई गई थी, लेकिन भारत ने इस फैसले के खिलाफ इंटरनेशन कोर्ट ऑफ जस्टिस अपील की।
