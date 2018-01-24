अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   Pakistan ›   Pakistan army embassy official missing with some sensitive document in Austria

महत्वपूर्ण दस्तावेजों के साथ गायब हुआ पाकिस्तानी एंबेसी का अधिकारी

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 05:17 PM IST
Pakistan army embassy official missing with some sensitive document in Austria
अस्ट्रिया से पाकिस्तान दूतावास का एक अधिकारी कुछ  संवेदनशील दस्तावेजों के साथ पिछले कुछ दिनों से गायब है। पाकिस्तान के सारा-ए- खरबोजा का रहने वाला पाक आर्मी का एक अधिकारी अस्ट्रिया में  दूतावास में क्लर्क था। पाकिस्तानी अखबार डॉन के मुताबिक उन्हें डिफेंस मिनिस्ट्री के एक संवेदनशील प्रोजेक्ट के साथ अस्ट्रिया भेजा गया था। अधिकारी को पाकिस्तान से जुड़े कुछ अतिमहत्वपूर्ण प्रोजेक्ट पर काम कर रहा था जो देश की संप्रुभता से जुड़ा मामला है। 

अधिकारी के गायब होने के बाद पाकिस्तानी डिफेंस मिनिस्ट्री ने सेक्शन 109, 409 अपराधिक मामलों का केस दर्ज किया है।  बताया जा रहा है कि अधिकारी कुछ संवेदनशील दस्तावेजों के साथ 2 जनवरी से गायब है। गायब अधिकारी की बीबी ने बताया कि इससे पहले भी अधिकारी अपनी मन- मर्जी से गायब हो गया था और पांच सालों बाद वापस लौटा था।


RELATED

दो जनवरी से गायब अधिकारी ने अभी तक वियना स्थित अपने विभाग और अधिकारियों से कोई संपर्क नहीं किया है। एफआईआर में ये भी कहा गया है कि लापता अधिकारी यदि दुश्मनों के हाथ लग गया है तो उसे पाकिस्तान के खिलाफ हथियार की तरह उपयोग किया जा सकता है।  
pakistan army austria pakistan embassy

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

BIGG BOSS Ex contestant Arshi khan REVEALS Why Hina SKIPPED Her party
Bollywood

अर्शी खान ने बताया क्यों किसी पार्टी में नहीं जा रहीं, हिना खान के नए तमाशे का खुला राज

24 जनवरी 2018

most hillarious 7 scene of sanjay leela bhansali film padmaavat
Bollywood

दासी पर इत्र छिड़कना और खिलजी का लिपट जाना, 'पद्मावत' के ये 7 सीन देख तालियों से गूंज उठेगा हॉल

24 जनवरी 2018

tiger shroff sister krishna shroff bikini photo viral
Bollywood

टाइगर श्रॉफ की बहन की बिकिनी फोटो फिर हुई वायरल, टॉपलेस होने पर आईं थीं चर्चा में

24 जनवरी 2018

Padmavat REVIEW: Padmaavat Movie review of deepika padukone
Movie Review

रिलीज से पहले पढ़ लीजिए 'पद्मावत' का Review, विरोध क्यों हो रहा ये समझ से बाहर

24 जनवरी 2018

Shahid Kapoor share the new dialogue promo of Padmaavat
Bollywood

रिलीज के 2 दिन पहले शाहिद कपूर ने चली ऐसी चाल, 'पद्मावत' के 'खिलजी' को देंगे पटखनी

24 जनवरी 2018

Pooja Bedi IGNORE To Father Kabir Bedi and Stepmother Parveen Dusanj
Bollywood

47 की एक्ट्रेस ने 42 की सौतेली मां को बोला था चुड़ैल, अब पार्टी में की ऐसी हरकत पिता को आया गुस्सा

24 जनवरी 2018

film raaz star dino morea come back in bollywood watch this video
Bollywood

9 साल तक लाइमलाइट से गायब रहा बिपाशा का एक्स ब्वॉयफ्रेंड, 1 हिट और 25 फ्लॉप देकर अब कर रहा ये काम

24 जनवरी 2018

ram gopal varma share google static where mia malkova more search than pm modi and mukesh ambani
Bollywood

राम गोपाल वर्मा का दावा, मोदी-अंबानी से ज्यादा सर्च होती है God, Sex And Truth की एक्ट्रेस मिया

24 जनवरी 2018

kangana ranaut touch feet of karan johar on indias next superstar set
Bollywood

कंगना रनौत ने करण जौहर के पैर छूकर बोली ऐसी बात, रियलिटी शो के सेट पर छा गया सन्नाटा

24 जनवरी 2018

jiah khan suicide case court rejects rabiya application sooraj pancholi
Bollywood

जिया खान मर्डर: सूरज पंचोली पर नहीं चलेगा रेप-हत्या का केस, कोर्ट ने दी बड़ी राहत

23 जनवरी 2018

Most Read

in pakistan three commander of haqqani network killed by american drone
Pakistan

पाक के आतंकी ठिकानों पर अमेरिका का ड्रोन हमला, हक्कानी कमांडर समेत तीन ढेर

पाकिस्तान में पैर जमाए हुए आतंकी संगठन हक्कानी नेटवर्क पर अमेरिका ने बड़ी कार्रवाई की है। 

24 जनवरी 2018

Arrested in Pakistan for raping and murdering a seven-year-old girl Janab
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान में सात साल की बच्ची जैनब से मिलान हुआ संदिग्ध का डीएनए

24 जनवरी 2018

Qamar Javed Bajwa said Indian aggression will always get a most befitting response
Pakistan

गोलीबारी के बीच LoC पर पहुंचे पाक आर्मी चीफ बाजवा, भारत को दी गीदड़ भभकी

23 जनवरी 2018

Former ambassador to US Hussain Haqqani booked for alleged hate speech against pakistan
Pakistan

मोदी की तारीफ करने के चंद दिनों बाद ही पूर्व पाक राजदूत हक्कानी पर देशद्रोह का केस दर्ज

22 जनवरी 2018

Pak summoned Indian diplomat for firing on border line
Pakistan

पाक ने LoC पर गोलीबारी के लिए भारतीय राजनयिक को तलब किया

22 जनवरी 2018

United nations team will visit to counter hafiz saeed and paksitan
Pakistan

26/11 हमले के मास्टरमाइंड हाफिज पर हुई कितनी कार्रवाई, UN टीम करेगी पाक का दौरा

21 जनवरी 2018

Baloch activists claimed that Pakistan is running a terror factory
Pakistan

'आतंक की फैक्ट्री चला रहा पाकिस्तान, ISI के साथ मिलकर करवा रहा मर्डर'

20 जनवरी 2018

Pakistan said Indian forces doing ceasefire violations in Jammu and Kashmir
Pakistan

झूठा पाक नहीं आ रहा बाज, भारतीय सैनिकों पर लगाया सीजफायर उल्लंघन का आरोप

18 जनवरी 2018

Highest Gallantry Medal for Bhagat singh demads pakistani organisation
Pakistan

पाक में उठीं आवाज- भगत सिंह हमारे हीरो, दिया जाए सर्वोच्च वीरता सम्मान

18 जनवरी 2018

militants open fire at polio team and killed mother daughter in Baluchistan
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान के बलूचिस्तान में ओपन फायर, पोलियो टीम को बनाया निशाना

19 जनवरी 2018

Related Videos

FILM REVIEW: राजपूतों की गौरवगाथा है पद्मावत, रणवीर सिंह ने निभाया अलाउद्दीन ख़िलजी का दमदार रोल

संजय लीला भंसाली की विवादित फिल्म पद्मावत 25 फरवरी को रिलीज हो रही है। लेकिन उससे पहले उन्होंने अपनी फिल्म की स्पेशल स्क्रीनिंग की। आइए आपको बताते हैं कि कैसे रही ये फिल्म...

24 जनवरी 2018

SHAHRUKH KHAN REJECTED SANJAY LELA BHASALI FILM PADMAVATI, HE OFFERED SHAHID KAPOOR ROLE TO HIM 1:54

EXCLUSIVE: ...तो पद्मावती ‘बादशाह’ कि होती

24 जनवरी 2018

MOTHER SON KILLED IN MEERUT, CCTV FOOTAGE SURFACES SHOWING LIVE MURDER 1:22

मेरठ में LIVE मर्डर, महिला के सीने में उतारी 8 गोलियां

24 जनवरी 2018

Shahrukh khan opens up about triple talaq after getting cristal award at Davos special story 1:24

दावोस पीएम मोदी की तारीफ में सुपरस्टार शाहरुख खान ने पढ़े कसीदे

24 जनवरी 2018

Lalu Prasad Yadav found guilty in third fodder scam case, five year jail 3:46

चारा घोटाले के तीसरे केस में भी नपे लालू, पांच साल की सजा, 10 लाख का जुर्माना

24 जनवरी 2018

Recommended

firing in india and pakistan on border, terror in punjab villagers
Chandigarh

बॉर्डर पर तनाव का पंजाब में दिखा असर, लोगों में दहशत, BSF ने बढ़ाई गश्त

21 जनवरी 2018

Disconnect between Pak Army HQ and Pak troops along LoC: Indian Army
India News

पाक ने उकसाया तो मिलेगा मुंहतोड़ जवाब, भारत ने दी चेतावनी

19 नवंबर 2017

pakistani army claims that they shot down Indian quadcopter drone at line of control
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान का दावा- LOC में जासूसी कर रहा था भारतीय ड्रोन, आर्मी ने किया ध्वस्त

28 अक्टूबर 2017

Democracy has nothing to fear from Pakistan Army Says Army spokesperson Asif Ghafoor
Pakistan

पाकिस्तानी सेना से लोकतंत्र को कोई खतरा नहीं: आसिफ गफूर

15 अक्टूबर 2017

Muhajirs demand an international ban on Pakistan Army
America

न्यूयॉर्क: मुहाजिर समुदाय ने की पाकिस्तानी सेना पर इंटरनेशनल बैन की मांग

24 सितंबर 2017

India cannot rule out possibility of two-front war with China and Pak, Army chief bipin Rawat says
India News

सेना प्रमुख बिपिन रावत बोले- पाकिस्तान और चीन से एक साथ हो सकती है जंग

6 सितंबर 2017

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls
  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.