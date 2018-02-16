अपना शहर चुनें

LoC पर भारत के जवाब से डरा पाकिस्तान, Pak Army ने जारी किया वीडियो

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Fri, 16 Feb 2018 10:27 AM IST
पाकिस्तान का आरोप है कि भारत की ओर से लगातार नियंत्रण रेखा (एलओसी) पर युद्धविराम का उल्लंघन हो रहा है। वहीं भारत का पक्ष है कि पिछले कुछ दिनों में सीमा पार से आए आतंकियों ने जम्मू कश्मीर के अलग-अलग इलाकों में हमले किए हैं। इसी वजह से भारतीय सेना ने नियंत्रण रेखा पर चौकसी बढ़ा दी है और पाकिस्तान को मुंहतोड़ जवाब दिया जा रहा है।

पाकिस्तानी सेना के जनरल आसिफ गफूर ने सेना के ऑफिशियल ट्विटर हैंडल पर एक वीडियो जारी कर लिखा है कि, भारतीय सेना एलओसी पर पाकिस्तानी नागरिकों को निशाना बना रही है। वीडियो में टट्टा-पानी सेक्टर को दिखाया गया है। गफूर का दावा है कि पाकिस्तानी सेना भारत को करारा जवाब दे रही है, जिसमें भारतीय सेना के पांच जवान शहीद हुए हैं और कई घायल हुए हैं।

डीजीआईएसपीआर के ट्विटर पर यह भी लिखा है कि भारत, पाकिस्तानी नागरिकों को आतंक से डराना चाहता है। इस ट्वीट के साथ ही एक स्कूल वैन का फोटो भी जारी किया गया है। पाकिस्तानी सेना का दावा है कि भारतीय फौज की कार्रवाई से इस स्कूल वैन के परखच्चे उड़ गए और ड्राइवर की मौत हो गई।

जबकि भारत सरकार का आरोप है कि वर्ष 2017 में जम्मू-कश्मीर में नियंत्रण रेखा और अंतरराष्ट्रीय सीमा पर पाकिस्तान की ओर से 883 बार युद्ध विराम का उल्लंघन किया गया है।
 
