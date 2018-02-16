Indian Army post on LOC targeting innocent citizens destroyed by Pak Army troops in Tatta Pani (Hot Spring) sector. Five Indian soldiers killed, many injured. Indian terrorism against innocent citizens shall be responded befittingly. pic.twitter.com/MHWv4Xc97n— Maj Gen Asif Ghafoor (@OfficialDGISPR) February 15, 2018
पाकिस्तान के रक्षा मंत्री खुर्रम दस्तगीर खान ने कहा कि भारत ने पाक के साथ संबंध सुधारने का मौका गंवा दिया है।
15 फरवरी 2018