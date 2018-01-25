अपना शहर चुनें

एजेंसी, अमर उजाला, लाहौर Updated Thu, 25 Jan 2018 05:04 AM IST
लाहौर हाईकोर्ट ने बुधवार को मुंबई आतंकी हमले के मास्टरमाइंड और जमात-उद-दावा (जेयूडी) के प्रमुख हाफिज सईद की गिरफ्तारी पर 17 मार्च तक रोक लगा दी। सईद अपनी गिरफ्तारी रुकवाने के लिए मंगलवार को हाईकोर्ट पहुंचा था। उसे संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद की प्रतिबंध समिति के पाक दौरे से पहले गिरफ्तारी का डर था। 

समिति दल बृहस्पतिवार से पाकिस्तान का दौरा कर सईद पर प्रतिबंध के पालन का आकलन करेगा। हाईकोर्ट ने सईद की याचिका पर सुनवाई की और पाक सरकार को उसके खिलाफ किसी भी तरह की प्रतिकूल कार्रवाई करने से रोक दिया। कोर्ट ने इस मामले में पाक सरकार को नोटिस जारी कर जवाब मांगा है। 

सईद ने अपनी याचिका में कहा है कि सरकार अमेरिका और भारत के इशारे पर उसे गिरफ्तार करना चाहती है। सईद के वकील एके डोगर ने कोर्ट में दलील पेश की थी कि संयुक्त राष्ट्र के दल के पाकिस्तान में रहने के दौरान सरकार सईद के खिलाफ प्रतिकूल कार्रवाई कर सकती है।
hafiz saeed jamat-ud-dawa lahore high court terrorist

