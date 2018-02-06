अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   Pakistan ›   jamaat-ud-dawa chief hafiz saeed says pakistan government can not arrest him

आतंकी हाफिज सईद की धमकी, पाकिस्तान सरकार मुझे गिरफ्तार करके दिखाए

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 09:01 AM IST
jamaat-ud-dawa chief hafiz saeed says pakistan government can not arrest him
प्रतिबंधित जमात-उद-दावा (जेयूडी) प्रमुख और मुंबई आतंकी हमले का मास्टरमाइंड हाफिज सईद ने सोमवार को कहा कि पाकिस्तान सरकार को हिम्मत है तो वह उसे गिरफ्तार करे दिखाए, अगर वह कर सकती है तो। सईद ने कहा कि कश्मीरी लोगों के लिए लड़ाई लड़ना बंद नहीं करूंगा। 

यहां एक रैली को संबोधित करते हुए सईद ने कहा कि अगर पाकिस्तान सरकार मुझे गिरफ्तार करना चाहती है तो वह आए और मुझे गिरफ्तार करे। अगर हमें दबाने की कोशिश की गई तो हम मजबूती से उभरेंगे। 

हालांकि, इससे पहले लाहौर हाईकोर्ट ने हाफिज सईद की गिरफ्तारी पर 17 मार्च तक रोक लगा दी। सईद अपनी गिरफ्तारी रुकवाने के लिए हाईकोर्ट पहुंचा था। उसे संयुक्त राष्ट्र सुरक्षा परिषद की प्रतिबंध समिति के पाक दौरे से पहले गिरफ्तारी का डर था। 

हाईकोर्ट ने सईद की याचिका पर सुनवाई की और पाक सरकार को उसके खिलाफ किसी भी तरह की प्रतिकूल कार्रवाई करने से रोक दिया। कोर्ट ने इस मामले में पाक सरकार को नोटिस जारी कर जवाब भी मांगा।

RELATED

सईद ने अपनी याचिका में कहा, 'सरकार अमेरिका और भारत के इशारे पर उसे गिरफ्तार करना चाहती है।' सईद के वकील एके डोगर ने कोर्ट में दलील पेश की थी कि संयुक्त राष्ट्र के दल के पाकिस्तान में रहने के दौरान सरकार सईद के खिलाफ प्रतिकूल कार्रवाई कर सकती है।
jamaat ud dawa hafiz saeed pakistan

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

avengers infinity war 30 seconds trailer released
Hollywood

Avengers: Infinity War में विलेन से लड़ेंगे 40 सुपरहीरो, 70 लाख लोगों ने देखा नया Trailer

6 फरवरी 2018

karan johar share the photo with sanitary napkin akshay kumar padman challenge accepted
Bollywood

PHOTOS: रिलीज से पहले ही 'पैड-मय' हो गया पूरा बॉलीवुड, अक्षय की फिल्म का सुपरहिट होना तय

6 फरवरी 2018

akshay kumar upcoming film gold teaser released
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार ओलंपिक में भारत के लिए जीतेंगे 'Gold', स्वतंत्रता दिवस पर देंगे देश को तोहफा

6 फरवरी 2018

The Rock movie Skyscraper trailer released
Hollywood

द रॉक की फिल्म Skyscraper का ट्रेलर रिलीज, रौंगटे खड़े कर देने वाला एक्शन, देखिए VIDEO

6 फरवरी 2018

Actor Akshay Kumar holds first screening of Padman for school children
Bollywood

अक्षय कुमार ने स्कूली बच्चों के बीच की 'पैडमैन' की पहली स्क्रीनिंग, गुजरात सीएम का किया शुक्रिया

6 फरवरी 2018

Ranveer Singh denies playing any negative character in future after alauddin khilji in padmaavat
Bollywood

रणवीर सिंह ने लिया 'अलाउद्दीन खिलजी' से सबक, ऐसा दोबारा करने से की तौबा

5 फरवरी 2018

Kapil Sharma is back again on Television without Sunil Grover
Bollywood

कॉमेडी शो में फिर धमाकेदार होगी कपिल शर्मा की एंट्री, नए चेहरों को देंगे मौका

6 फरवरी 2018

five movie of which in love story against family
Bollywood

काश! इन 5 फिल्मस्टार्स जैसी होती अंकित की किस्मत, जो दिलवाले बनकर दुल्हनिया को ले उड़े

6 फरवरी 2018

Fans wish Virat Kohli Shaadi Mubarak on the cricket field with a pic of Anushka Sharma
Bollywood

बीच मैच में WIFE अनुष्का का पोस्टर लहराते हुए फैंस ने विराट को दी शादी की बधाई ,वायरल हो रहा VIDEO

6 फरवरी 2018

padmaavat to finally be screened in jodhpur rajasthan for just 4 people
Bollywood

विवाद के बीच अाखिरकार आज राजस्थान में दिखाई जाएगी पद्मावत, देखेंगे सिर्फ 4 लोग

5 फरवरी 2018

Most Read

Pakistan afraid of india on China Pak Economic Corridor project
Pakistan

खौफ में पाक, बोला- भारत बना रहा अरबों डॉलर के CPEC प्रोजेक्ट के खात्मे की योजना 

पाकिस्तान एक बार फिर से भारत के खिलाफ अफवाह फैलाने में लग गया है।

5 फरवरी 2018

Chinese civilians killed in Pakistan, unknown gunmen shot in karachi
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान में चीनी नागरिक की हत्या, अज्ञात बंदूकधारियों ने की ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग

6 फरवरी 2018

pakistani actress and singer sumbul khan iqbal murdered as she refused to perform in private party
Pakistan

मशहूर पाकिस्तानी अदाकारा सुमबुल की गोलियों से भून कर हत्या, पार्टी में डांस करने से किया था मना

5 फरवरी 2018

Suicide attack in Pakistan, 11 soldiers killed, 13 wounded
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान में आत्मघाती हमला, 11 सैनिकों की मौत, 13 से ज्यादा घायल

4 फरवरी 2018

Pakistan calls for Indian Diplomat after Shotgun
Pakistan

बिना उकसावे वाली गोलाबारी के लिए पाक ने भारतीय राजनयिक को बुलाया

5 फरवरी 2018

47 Indian fishermen arrested in Pakistan, 9 boats seized
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान में 47 भारतीय मछुआरे गिरफ्तार, 9 नौकाएं भी की गईं जब्त

5 फरवरी 2018

Pakistan PM Shahid Khaqan Abbasi spoke on the support of Kashmiri separatists
Pakistan

हरकतों से बाज नहीं आ रहा पाक, कश्मीरी अलगाववादियों के समर्थन की फिर कही बात 

5 फरवरी 2018

pastun protesters Islamabad Pakistan Afghanistan FATA
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान कर रहा आतंकवाद का सपोर्ट, इस्लामाबाद में विरोध करने के लिए सड़कों पर उतरे लोग

4 फरवरी 2018

pakistan minister mir hazar khan bijrani shot thrice his wife and after that committed suicide
Pakistan

पत्नी को तीन बार गोली मारने के बाद पाक के इस मंत्री ने की आत्महत्या

3 फरवरी 2018

Afghanistan says Pakistan is supporting terrorism activities after Kabul attack
Pakistan

अफगानिस्तान की खरी-खरी, पाक में खुलेआम घूमते हैं आतंकी, दिए सबूत

2 फरवरी 2018

Related Videos

सावधान: ये हैं कैंसर के शुरुआती लक्षण

दुनिया में कैंसर से पीड़ित लोगों की संख्या बढ़ती जा रही है। ऐसे में हम आशा करेंगे कि किसी को भी कैंसर न हो। इसके साथ ही हम आपको अपनी इस रिपोर्ट में बताएंगे उन लक्षण के बारे में जो कैंसर की शुरुआती स्टेज में दिखाई देते हैं।

6 फरवरी 2018

Bsf solder release a video to make sure the government that he can use guns for his family 3:25

BSF जवान ने इसलिए दी परिवार के लिए हथियार उठाने की धमकी, वीडियो वायरल

6 फरवरी 2018

Bollywood top 10: akshya kumar new films teaser released and srijita day hot photoshoot 5:02

श्रीजिता डे ने साड़ी में कराया फोटोशूट, लग रही हैं बेहद स्टनिंग

6 फरवरी 2018

Ruckus in lucknow after fake terrorist information 1:29

लखनऊ में दहशत का माहौल, अपार्टमेंट में आतंकी होने की सूचना

6 फरवरी 2018

Tiger attacks on a civil preson Shahjahnpur 0:40

शाहजहांपुर में बाघ का आतंक, एक शख्स पर किया हमला

6 फरवरी 2018

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News

Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

E-Paper

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.