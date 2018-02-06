अपना शहर चुनें

पाकिस्तान में चीनी नागरिक की हत्या, अज्ञात बंदूकधारियों ने की ताबड़तोड़ फायरिंग

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 06 Feb 2018 03:25 AM IST
Chinese civilians killed in Pakistan, unknown gunmen shot in karachi
पाकिस्तान में शिपिंग कंपनी में कार्यरत प्रबंधन निदेशक चीनी नागरिक की सोमवार को हत्या कर दी गई है। पुलिस का कहना है कि अज्ञात बंदूकधारियों ने चीनी नागरिकों को निशाना बनाया। 46 वर्षीय पीड़ित चेन झु को उनकी कार में गोली मारी गई। 

यह वारदात उस समय हुई जब कराची के क्लिफ्टन क्षेत्र में वह एक अन्य चीनी नागरिक के साथ किराने की दुकान से खरीददारी करके निकल रहे थे। वरिष्ठ पुलिस अधिकारी उमर खातब ने कहा कि चेन को सिर में गोली मारी गई है जबकि वहां से गुजर रहे 30 वर्षीय राहगीर के पैर में गोली लगी। 

जिन्ना अस्पताल के चिकित्सा अधीक्षक डॉक्टर सीमिन जमाली ने कहा कि चेन की मौत जटिल ऑपरेशन के दौरान हुई। उन्हें नौ गोलियां लगी थी। वहीं, दूसरे व्यक्ति का इलाज जारी है, उसे पैर में गोली लगी है। वह खतरे से बाहर है। पुलिस मामले की छानबीन कर रही है। 
