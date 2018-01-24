Download App
Pakistan

पाकिस्तान में सात साल की बच्ची जैनब से रेप और हत्या का आरोपी गिरफ्तार

एजेंसी, लाहौर Updated Wed, 24 Jan 2018 06:20 AM IST
Arrested in Pakistan for raping and murdering a seven-year-old girl Janab
pakistan anchor
पाकिस्तान में नाबालिग बच्ची से रेप और हत्या के मामले में गिरफ्तार संदिग्ध इमरान अली के डीएनए सैंपल से बच्ची के मृत शरीर से मिले डीएनए का मिलान हो गया है। पंजाब प्रांत के कसूर शहर में हुई इस घृणित वारदात से पूरे देश में आक्रोश फैल गया था। सूत्रों ने बताया कि पुलिस सूत्रों ने इस बात की पुष्टि की है कि सात वर्षीय जैनब के पड़ोसी इमरान ने जांच दल के सामने अपना अपराध कबूल कर लिया है। 

संदिग्ध इमरान जैनब के परिवार से काफी घुला मिला रहता था। वह जैनब के घर अक्सर आता था। जियो न्यूज ने सूत्रों के हवाले से खबर दी कि आरोपी का डीएनए क्षेत्र की अन्य सात नाबालिगों के लिए सैंपल से भी मिलान हो गया है। क्षेत्र में इन नाबालिगों की भी शोषण के बाद हत्या कर दी गई थी। अली को दो सप्ताह पहले हिरासत में लिया गया था लेकिन जैनब के परिवारवालों के कहने पर कि ‘वह आरोपी नहीं हो सकता’ छोड़ दिया गया था। 

मालूम हो कि इस साल 5 जनवरी को 7 साल की जैनब कसूर शहर में अपने घर से ट्यूशन जाते समय लापता हो गई थी। 9 जनवरी को शाहबाज खान रोड पर उसका शव बरामद हुआ था। पोस्टमार्टम रिपोर्ट में रेप की पुष्टि हुई थी। घटना के बाद पूरे पाकिस्तान में कड़ी प्रतिक्रिया देखने को मिली थी। इससे पहले सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार करने के लिए आईजी पुलिस को 72 घंटे की समय सीमा दी गई थी।
