अमेरिका: पाकिस्तान को सुधरने की जरूरत, भारत दुश्मन नहीं है

एजेंसी, इस्लामाबाद Updated Wed, 17 Jan 2018 05:41 AM IST
America says Pakistan needs to improve, India is not an enemy
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
पड़ोसी देशों भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच अमेरिका की भूमिका को लेकर मंगलवार को पाकिस्तान के रक्षा मंत्री ने एक चौंकाने वाला खुलासा किया है। खुर्रम दस्तगीर खान ने कहा कि अमेरिका पाकिस्तान को समझाने की कोशिश में लगा था कि भारत उसके लिए खतरा नहीं है इसलिए पाकिस्तान को अपने रणनीतिक रुख को में बदलाव करना चाहिए।

इसके साथ ही खान ने कहा कि अब समय आ गया है कि पाकिस्तान और अमेरिका के बीच सभी गलतफहमियों को दूर करने के लिए सभी मुद्दों पर विनम्रता लेकिन स्पष्ट और खुलकर बातचीत होनी चाहिए। पाकिस्तान के डॉन अखबार की रिपोर्ट में कहा गया है कि नेशनल असेंबली में पाकिस्तान की सरकार की विदेश नीति की रूपरेखाओं और पाकिस्तान की सुरक्षा स्थिति पर नीतिगत बयानों को पढ़ते हुए खान ने इस बात पर अफसोस व्यक्त किया कि नियंत्रण सीमा (एलओसी) और कार्यकारी सीमा पर भारत की आक्रामक स्थिति को अमेरिका ने नजरअंदाज किया। 
