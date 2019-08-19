शहर चुनें

इमरान सरकार ने तीन साल के लिए बढ़ाया पाक सेना प्रमुख कमर जावेद बाजवा का कार्यकाल

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 19 Aug 2019 05:35 PM IST
कमर जावेद बाजवा (फाइल फोटो)
कमर जावेद बाजवा (फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
इमरान खान की सरकार ने पाकिस्तान के सेना प्रमुख जनरल कमर जावेद बाजवा का कार्यकाल अगले 3 वर्षों के लिए बढ़ा दिया है। पाक पीएम ऑफिस ने जानकारी दी कि देश में अमन और शांति को लेकर इमरान खान ने बाजवा का कार्यकाल बढ़ाया है। पाक मीडिया की तरफ से ये जानकारी दी गई है। 
imran khan qamar javed bajwa pakistan army chief general कमर जावेद बाजवा
