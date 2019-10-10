शहर चुनें

पाक मंत्री ने ट्वीट की राफेल पर लगी नींबू और मिर्च की तस्वीर, यूजर्स ने जमकर लताड़ा

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 10 Oct 2019 10:30 PM IST
फवाद चौधरी(फाइल फोटो)
फवाद चौधरी(फाइल फोटो)
ख़बर सुनें
ट्विटर पर विवादित बयानों के लिए मशहूर पाकिस्तान सरकार के मंत्री फवाद चौधरी ने इस बार राफेल लड़ाकू विमान की विवादास्पद तस्वीर ट्वीट की है। दरअसल, उन्होंने नींबू और मिर्च के साथ राफेल फाइटर जेट की तस्वीर ट्विटर पर साझा कर दी। तस्वीर वायरल होते ही यूजर्स ने पाक मंत्री को लताड़ना शुरू कर दिया।
पहले यूजर ने एक तस्वीर पोस्ट करते हुए लिखा 'क्या यह तुम्हारी तकनीक है।'
     

वहीं एक और यूजर ने तस्वीर पोस्ट करते हुए लिखा कि 'जब तकनीक और पाकिस्तान साथ में मिलती है।'
 

 एक  अन्य यूजर ने लिखा 'ये तो अगली सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक पर वक्त बताएगा कि नींबू और मिर्च कितनी कारगार साबित होती है।'
 

 ट्वीट करके एक और यूजर ने कहा कि 'चीनी इंजीनियरिंग जब पाकिस्तान की तकनीक से मिलती है।'
 

यह पहली बार नहीं है जब पाक मंत्री ने ट्विटर पर अपनी मजाक खुद उड़वाई हो। इससे पहले भी उन्होंने कई ऐसे विवादास्पद बयान दिए हैं जिससे लोगों ने उनको  लताड़ना शुरू कर दिया।
 
fawad chaudhry rafale
