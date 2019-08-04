शहर चुनें

Nine killed in Ohio shooting, shooter dead in US

अमेरिका में टेक्सास के बाद अब ओहियो में हुई गोलीबारी, नौ लोगों की मौत, 16 घायल

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 04 Aug 2019 02:19 PM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : File Photo
अमेरिका के ओहियो में रविवार को हुई गोलीबारी में नौ लोगों की मौत हो गई है। जबकि 16 लोग घायल हुए हैं। एएफपी न्यूज एजेंसी ने पुलिस के हवाले से कहा है कि बंदूकधारी की भी मौत हो गई है। ये गोलीबारी शहर के ओरिगन जिले में एक बार के बाहर हुई। पुलिस ने इस बात की पुष्टि की है उन्होंने बंदूकधारी को मार गिराया है।
घायलों को इलाज के लिए अस्पताल पहुंचा दिया गया है। ये घटना टेक्सास के अल पेसो में हुई गोलीबारी के कुछ घंटो बाद ही हुई है। टेक्सास में हुई घटना में 20 लोगों की मौत हो गई है। डेटन पुलिस विभाग ने ट्विटर पर कहा है, "हमने तुरंत गोलीबारी का जवाब दिया और इसे समाप्त किया। हमारे पास आसपास के कई अधिकारी थे।" अधिकारियों ने गवाहों से भी अपील की है।



 
लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
Astrology

लंबी आयु और अच्छी सेहत के लिए इस सावन महाकालेश्वर ज्योतिर्लिंग में कराएं रुद्राभिषेक - 5 /अगस्त /2019
shooting in ohio





सात आतंकी किए ढेर
Jammu

तस्वीरों में देखिए किस तरह भारतीय सेना ने पाक बैट को सिखाया सबक, सात को मार गिराया

4 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World

3डी बायो-प्रिंटिंग से बनाए मानव हृदय के हिस्से, दावा- जल्द ही बन सकेगा पूरी तरह काम करने वाला दिल

4 अगस्त 2019

पीएम मोदी
India News

भाजपा सांसदों की क्लास में बोले पीएम मोदी- जमीन से जुड़े कार्यकर्ता बने रहें 

4 अगस्त 2019

फाइल
Jammu

भारतीय सेना का बैट पर वार, जानिए कब-कब हमारे वीर सपूतों के साथ इसने की कायराना हरकतें

4 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

असम की तर्ज पर पूरे देशवासियों का ब्योरा तैयार कराएगी सरकार, सितंबर 2020 तक 'एनपीआर'

4 अगस्त 2019

Salman Khan, Aamir Khan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, juhi Chawla
Bollywood

Friendship day: पक्के दोस्त हैं ये 16 सेलेब्स, बॉलीवुड में मशहूर है इन सबकी दोस्ती

4 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Education

450 भारतीय छात्रों को ईयू ने दी प्रतिष्ठित इरास्मस छात्रवृत्ति, 15 साल में 5900 पा चुके हैं मौका

4 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
India News

हांगकांग जा रहे विमान में बीमार पड़ा बच्चा, चेन्नई में करानी पड़ी आपात लैंडिंग

4 अगस्त 2019

पांच सदस्यों की हत्या करके युवक ने की खुदकुशी
Chandigarh

पंजाबः मोगा में परिवार के पांच सदस्यों की हत्या कर युवक ने की खुदकुशी, छोड़ा 19 पेज का सुसाइड नोट

3 अगस्त 2019

वित्त मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण
India News

वित्त मंत्रालय में अब प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस के दौरान पत्रकार नहीं पूछे पाएंगे सवाल, करना होगा 'ईमेल'

3 अगस्त 2019

Lottery
World

दुबई में नौकरी नहीं मिल पाई तो पत्नी से 20 हजार रुपये उधार लेकर खेली लॉटरी, जीते 27 करोड़ रुपये

हैदराबाद में मौजूद विलास रिक्काला ने बिग टिकट लाटरी में 15 मिलियन दिरहम यानी करीब 40.08 लाख डॉलर का पहला इनाम जीता। निजामाबाद जिले के जाकरनपल्ली गांव निवासी रिक्काला को इसकी जानकारी शनिवार को मिली। 

4 अगस्त 2019

कश्मीर का डल झील
World

ब्रिटेन ने अपने नागरिकों को जम्मू कश्मीर में "सतर्क" रहने को कहा

3 अगस्त 2019

संयुक्त राष्ट्र प्रमुख एंतोनियो गुतारेस
World

'बच्चे और सशस्त्र संघर्ष' पर यूएन प्रमुख गुतारेस की रिपोर्ट पर भारत का सख्त विरोध

3 अगस्त 2019

मार्क एस्पर
World

एशिया में जल्द ही मिसाइलें तैनात करना चाहता है अमेरिका : एस्पर

3 अगस्त 2019

Flight
World

विमान में हैरान कर देने वाला मामला, सामान रखने के कंपार्टमेंट बॉक्स में लेटी मिली एयर होस्टेस

2 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

इंडोनेशिया के जावा द्वीप में दक्षिणी तट पर भूकंप, चार लोगों की मौत, कई घायल

4 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

सीरिया एयरबेस पर बड़ा धमाका, सरकार और गठबंधन सेना के 31 लोगों की मौत

3 अगस्त 2019

पीएम मोदी और अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति ट्रंप
World

भारत-अमेरिका में रक्षा सहयोग पर बनी आम सहमति, सभी द्विपक्षीय पहलुओं पर वार्ता

4 अगस्त 2019

भाषा मुखर्जी
World

भारतीय मूल की ब्रिटिश डॉक्टर भाषा मुखर्जी ने जीता मिस इंग्लैंड 2019 का खिताब

2 अगस्त 2019

Hamza bin Laden
World

ओसामा बिन लादेन के बेटे अलकायदा सरगना हमजा की मौत, 10 लाख डॉलर का था इनामी

1 अगस्त 2019

उन्नाव रेप केस: कुलदीप सेंगर के ठिकानों पर CBI की ताबड़तोड़ छापेमारी

सीबीआई ने उन्नाव रेप केस के मुख्य आरोपी कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर के ठिकानों पर छापेमारी की। सीबीआई ने अन्य आरोपियों के ठिकानों पर भी रेड डाली है। इससे पहले शनिवार को सीबीआई ने कुलदीप सिंह सेंगर से पूछताछ भी की थी।

4 अगस्त 2019

महाराष्ट्र में बाढ़ 3:09

मूसलधार बारिश से नासिक के त्रयंबकेश्वर मंदिर में आई बाढ़ तो मुंबई बनी हुई है समंदर

4 अगस्त 2019

america: firing in walmart shopping centre in texas, 20 dead 1:40

अमेरिका: टेक्सास के शॉपिंग मॉल में भारी गोलीबारी, 20 लोगों की मौत

4 अगस्त 2019

इंडिया न्यूज 2:02

कश्मीर में सेना ने BAT के मंसूबो को किया नाकाम, घुसपैठ कर रहे आतंकी ढेर

4 अगस्त 2019

आत्महत्या 1:58

ग्रेटर नोएडा के शारदा अस्पताल में युवती ने की जान देने की कोशिश, इंजीनियरिंग के छात्र ने बचाई जान

3 अगस्त 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

अटलांटिक ग्रीनलैंड में करीब 24 घंटे में पिघली 1100 करोड़ टन बर्फ की चादर

3 अगस्त 2019

एस जयशंकर-माइक पॉम्पियो
World

अमेरिकी विदेश मंत्री पॉम्पियो से मिले जयशंकर, बोले: कश्मीर पर बात सिर्फ पाक से होगी

2 अगस्त 2019

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
World

ट्रंप को कोर्ट का झटका, मैक्सिको शरणार्थी मामले में प्रतिबंध की नीति पर रोक लगाई

3 अगस्त 2019

भूकंप
World

6.8 तीव्रता के तेज भूकंप के झटकों से कांपा इंडोनेशिया, सुनामी की चेतावनी जारी

2 अगस्त 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World

सेना के मुंहतोड़ जवाब से डरे पाकिस्तान ने पीओके से 50 चीनी नागरिकों को निकाला

1 अगस्त 2019

करतारपुर कॉरिडोर (फाइल फोटो)
World

पाकिस्तान ने करतारपुर कॉरिडोर का 90 फीसदी काम किया पूरा, नवंबर में होगा उद्घाटन

3 अगस्त 2019

