NASA found lander Vikram of Chandrayaan 2 on lunar surface

NASA ने चंद्रमा की सतह पर ढूंढ निकाला चंद्रयान-2 का लैंडर विक्रम, जारी की तस्वीर

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 03 Dec 2019 06:35 AM IST
विक्रम लैंडर के प्रभाव बिंदु और संबंधित मलबे क्षेत्र को दिखाती तस्वीर
विक्रम लैंडर के प्रभाव बिंदु और संबंधित मलबे क्षेत्र को दिखाती तस्वीर - फोटो : ट्विटर/नासा
अमेरिकी अंतरिक्ष एजेंसी नासा ने मंगलवार को चंद्रयान-2 के लैंडर विक्रम को ढूंढ लिया है। नासा ने चंद्रमा की सतह पर उस स्थान की तस्वीर भी जारी की है, जहां अंतरिक्षयान ने सॉफ्ट लैंडिंग करने से कुछ पल पहले संपर्क खो दिया था।
नासा ने अपने लूनार रिकॉनेसांस ऑर्बिटर (एलआरओ) कैमरा द्वारा खींची गई तस्वीर पोस्ट की। इस तस्वीर में लैंडर विक्रम द्वारा चांद की सतह पर हार्ड लैंडिंग करने से पहले और उसके बाद के बदलाव देखा जा सकता है।
विज्ञापन





