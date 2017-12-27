बेहतर अनुभव के लिए अपनी सेटिंग्स में जाकर हाई मोड चुनें।
इस प्रेमी ने 47 साल तक नहीं खोला प्रेमिका का दिया गिफ्ट, ये थी वजह
Updated Wed, 27 Dec 2017 06:19 PM IST
यूं तो
कनाडा
के रहने वाले एड्रिएन पीयर्स की 60 साल हो गई है और उनकी बीबी-बच्चे भी हैं लेकिन उन्हें आज भी यह आशा है कि उनका पहला प्यार एक न एक दिन वापस आएगा। उनके इस अडिग विश्वास का अंदाजा इसी से लगाया जा सकता है कि 47 साल पहले उनकी प्रेमिका ने उन्हें जो गिफ्ट दिया था उसे अब तक नहीं खोल कर देखा।
दरअसल, करीब पचास साल पहले पीयर्स को उनकी प्रेमिका विक्की छोड़कर चली थी। तब विक्की ने उन्हें एक क्रिसमस गिफ्ट दिया था। तब से पीयर्स ने उसे खोलकर नहीं देखा।
उन्होंने बताया, '1970 में जब हमारा ब्रेकअप हुआ तब विक्की ने एक तोहफा दिया और मैंने उसे ले लिया। मैं घर में काफी देर तक टहलता रहा। मैं बहुत गस्से में और परेशान था। तब उन्होंने इसे
क्रिसमस
ट्री के नीचे रखने का फैसला किया। हर बार क्रिसमस ट्री के नीचे रखते रहे तोहफा पीयर्स ने बताया, 'मैंने अपने परिवार से भी कहा कि गिफ्ट को कभी नहीं खोलूंगा।
