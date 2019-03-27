#LIMA2019 : Flying readily captures the imagination of everyone, indeed display flying, epitomises daring, adventure & glamour associated with fighter flying.
विज्ञापनThe show commenced on 26 Mar 19, glimpses of #Tejas at Malaysia on 1st day of LIMA-19.@chedetofficial@SpokespersonMoD pic.twitter.com/QJ7KI5Olet — Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 27, 2019 विज्ञापन
#LIMA2019 : Indian Air Force is participating in LIMA with LCA-Tejas aircraft for the 1st time.— Indian Air Force (@IAF_MCC) March 27, 2019
Today, the Hon’ble PM of Malaysia, Dr Mahathir Bin Mohamad & the Defence Minister of Malaysia, Mohamad Sabu visited the Tejas aircraft & interacted with team IAF.@chedetofficial pic.twitter.com/1HFBA9nsxH
भारत की इस सफलता के बाद पाकिस्तान ने कहा है कि भारत काल्पनिक दुश्मन ढूंढ रहा है।
