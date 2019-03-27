शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
Hindi News ›   World ›   LIMA 2019 : IAF participates in exibition happening in Malaysia with Tejas

LIMA 2019 : स्वदेशी लड़ाकू विमान तेजस ने दिखाई भारतीय वायुसेना की ताकत

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Wed, 27 Mar 2019 10:14 PM IST
स्वदेशी सुपरसोनिक लड़ाकू विमान तेजस
स्वदेशी सुपरसोनिक लड़ाकू विमान तेजस - फोटो : एएनआई
ख़बर सुनें
मलेशिया में 26 मार्च से शुरू हुए पांच दिवसीय लंगकावी इंटरनेशनल मैरीटाइम एंड एयरोस्पेस एग्जीबिशन में भारतीय वायुसेना ने भी अपनी ताकत का प्रदर्शन किया। भारत इस प्रदर्शनी में हवाई प्रदर्शन में पहली बार हिस्सा ले रहा है। 

भारतीय वायुसेना की ओर से स्वदेशी सुपरसोनिक लड़ाकू विमान तेजस ने प्रदर्शनी में वायुसेना की सामर्थ्य का प्रदर्शन किया। भारतीय वायुसेना ने अपने आधिकारिक ट्विटर हैंडल पर लिखा कि कि वायुसेना 'लीमा' में तेजस विमान के साथ पहली बार हिस्सा ले रही है। आज मलेशिया के प्रधानमंत्री डॉ. महातिर बिन मोहम्मद और मलेशिया के रक्षा मंत्री मोहम्मद सबू ने तेजस विमान देखे और भारतीय वायुसेना के दल के साथ वार्ता की। 

बता दें कि लड़ाकू विमान तेजस का निर्माण हिंदुस्तान एयरोस्पेस लिमिटेड ने किया है। इस विमान का डिजाइन एयरोनॉटिकल डेवलपमेंट एजेंसी (एडीए) ने तैयार किया है।  

Recommended

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

पाकिस्तान 27 फरवरी को भारत पर बालाकोट जैसा हमला करने में कैसे हुआ विफल?

27 मार्च 2019

तेजस्वी सूर्या बंगलूरू दक्षिण से भाजपा के उम्मीदवार
India News

28 साल का वो भाजपा नेता जिसे टिकट मिला तो भी उसकी नींद उड़ गई!

27 मार्च 2019

एंटी सैटेलाइट मिशिन
India News

भारत बना अंतरिक्ष की महाशक्ति, तीन मिनट में 300 किलोमीटर दूर 'दुश्मन' ध्वस्त

27 मार्च 2019

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

क्या आप अपने करियर को लेकर उलझन में हैं ? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
आतंकी सज्जाद खान
Delhi NCR

जैश आतंकी सज्जाद खान का चौंकाने वाला खुलासा, 'पुलवामा हमले के आत्मघाती को मैंने ही किया था तैयार'

27 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

आमिर खान की बेटी इरा ने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के साथ शेयर की फोटो, यूजर्स ने कहा- 'तुम लकी हो दिल मत तोड़ना इसका'

27 मार्च 2019

ira khan
ira khan
ira khan
ira khan
Bollywood

आमिर खान की बेटी इरा ने ब्वॉयफ्रेंड के साथ शेयर की फोटो, यूजर्स ने कहा- 'तुम लकी हो दिल मत तोड़ना इसका'

27 मार्च 2019

Bollywood

कश्मीरी बिजनेसमैन से शादी करके सुर्खियों में आई थीं उर्मिला अब कांग्रेस का हाथ थामा

27 मार्च 2019

urmila matondkar
urmila matondkar
urmila matondkar
urmila matondkar
Bollywood

कश्मीरी बिजनेसमैन से शादी करके सुर्खियों में आई थीं उर्मिला अब कांग्रेस का हाथ थामा

27 मार्च 2019

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
ज्योतिष समाधान

जानें क्यों होता है बार-बार आर्थिक नुकसान? समाधान पाएं हमारे अनुभवी ज्योतिषाचार्य से
विज्ञापन
indian air force lima 2019 malaysia lima 2019 भारतीय वायु सेना
विज्ञापन
अमर उजाला की खबरों को फेसबुक पर पाने के लिए लाइक करें

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

विज्ञापन

Spotlight

भाजपा ने इन आठ महिलाओं को बनाया है उम्मीदवार
Lucknow

भाजपा ने यूपी में आठ महिलाओं को बनाया प्रत्याशी, 13 सांसदों का कटा टिकट

27 मार्च 2019

किम जोंग उन
World

फोटोग्राफर के कैमरे से भीड़ में छिप गई तानाशाह किम जोंग की गर्दन, नौकरी से निकाला

27 मार्च 2019

सुप्रीम कोर्ट (फाइल फोटो)
India News

मलेरिया के कारण हुई मौत ‘दुर्घटना’ नहीं : सुप्रीम कोर्ट

27 मार्च 2019

एंटोनियो गुटेरस
America

सोशल मीडिया से ‘जंगल में आग की तरह फैल’ रही नफरत : संयुक्त राष्ट्र

27 मार्च 2019

राजनीतिक दल (लोगो)
India News

पारदर्शिता का दावा करने वाले राजनीतिक दलों ने अपनी वेबसाइट पर छिपा लिया चंदा...

27 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
PNB Logo
India News

रिजर्व बैंक ने पीएनबी पर लगाया 2 करोड़ रुपए का जुर्माना

27 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
India News

चेन्नई के पास दम घुटने से एक ही परिवार के तीन समेत कुल छह लोगों की मौत

26 मार्च 2019

स्कार्टलैंड यार्ड होटल
World

भारतीय ने फाइव स्टार होटल में बदला 1829 का स्कॉर्टलैंड यार्ड बिल्डिंग, खर्च किए 685 करोड़ रुपये

26 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
India News

मोदी-शाह-योगी करेंगे 125-125 रैलियों को संबोधित, तिकड़ी संभालेगी प्रचार का मोर्चा

26 मार्च 2019

एम्स में लगी आग
Delhi NCR

एम्स ट्रामा सेंटर एक महीने तक रह सकता है बाधित, नए मरीजों को नहीं किया जा रहा भर्ती

26 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Most Read

इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)
World

भारत के 'मिशन शक्ति' से पाक में खलबली, इमरान ने कहा- अंतरिक्ष सैन्यीकरण के खिलाफ पाकिस्तान

भारत की इस सफलता के बाद पाकिस्तान ने कहा है कि भारत काल्पनिक दुश्मन ढूंढ रहा है।

27 मार्च 2019

विज्ञापन
एंटी सैटेलाइट मिसाइल
World

'मिशन शक्ति' से घबराया ड्रैगन, कहा- उम्मीद है अंतरिक्ष में शांति बनी रहेगी

27 मार्च 2019

डोनाल्ड ट्रंप (फाइल फोटो)
World

अमेरिका के एतराज जताने के बाद भी नजदीक आए चीन, फ्रांस और यूरोपीय संघ

27 मार्च 2019

राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद (फाइल फोटो)
World

खुद की सुरक्षा के लिए सभी जरूरी कदम उठाएंगे : राष्ट्रपति कोविंद

27 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

चीन ने पूर्व इंटरपोल प्रमुख मेंग होंगवेई को कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी से निकाला

27 मार्च 2019

किम जोंग उन
World

फोटोग्राफर के कैमरे से भीड़ में छिप गई तानाशाह किम जोंग की गर्दन, नौकरी से निकाला

27 मार्च 2019

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
World

महिला ने जुड़वां बच्चों को दिया जन्म, लेकिन दोनों के पिता अलग-अलग

27 मार्च 2019

पाकिस्तान के प्रधानमंत्री इमरान खान (फाइल फोटो)
World

इमरान के बयान से नाखुश अफगानिस्तान, इस्लामाबाद से अपने राजदूत को वापस बुलाया

26 मार्च 2019

किम जोंग उन और डोनाल्ड ट्रंप
World

चीन और रूस का दावा: उत्तर कोरियाई कर्मचारियों को वापस भेजा जा रहा उनके देश

27 मार्च 2019

भारत और चीन का नक्शा
World

अरुणाचल और ताइवान को अपनी सीमा से बाहर दिखाने वाले 30 हजार नक्शों को चीन ने किया नष्ट

26 मार्च 2019

Related Videos

इजरायली सेना ने गाजा पट्टी पर स्थित हमस के ठिकानों पर किया हमला

इजरायली सेना ने जवाबी कार्रवाई करते हुए गाजा पट्टी पर स्थित हमस के ठिकानों पर हमला करना शुरू कर दिया है।

26 मार्च 2019

न्यूजीलैंड 0:59

न्यूजीलैंड के शहर क्राइस्टचर्च में बंदूकधारियों ने बरसाई अंधाधुंध गोलियां, देखिए रिपोर्ट

15 मार्च 2019

चीन 2:16

चीन की नापाक हरकत, फिर मसूद अजहर की बना ढाल, अमेरिका ने चेताया

14 मार्च 2019

इमरान 1:29

पाकिस्तान के दावों की खुली कलई, गिलगित के निवासी ने ट्वीट किया वीडियो

13 मार्च 2019

सउदी अरब 01:36

एयरपोर्ट पर बच्चे को भूल फ्लाइट में उड़ी मां, याद आते ही वापस लौटा विमान

12 मार्च 2019

Related

Vijay Mallya
World

'बैंक क्यों मेरा पैसा नहीं ले रहे हैं? यह जेट एयरवेज को बचाने में काम आएगा': विजय माल्या

26 मार्च 2019

टीपू सुल्तान (प्रतीकात्मक)
World

60 हजार पाउंड में नीलाम हुई टीपू सुल्तान की बंदूक

27 मार्च 2019

फाइल फोटो
World

पाकिस्तान: पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री नवाज शरीफ को इलाज कराने के लिए मिली जमानत

27 मार्च 2019

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
World

सुनियोजित तरीके से तिब्बत तक पहुंच बाधित कर रहा है चीन : अमेरिका

26 मार्च 2019

इमरान खान
World

असुरक्षित अल्पसंख्यक:  इमरान खान ने दिए जांच के आदेश, सड़क पर उतरा हिंदू समुदाय

25 मार्च 2019

सुषमा स्वराज (फाइल फोटो)
World

सुषमा स्वराज ने पाकिस्तान से कहा- दोनों हिंदू लड़कियों को परिवार के पास भेजें वापस

26 मार्च 2019

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
Election
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Tools

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2018-19 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.