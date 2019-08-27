शहर चुनें

विज्ञापन
आतंकी हाफिज सईद के खिलाफ मामलों को खत्म करने के लिए लाहौर हाईकोर्ट में याचिका दायर

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 27 Aug 2019 04:02 PM IST
हाफिज सईद (फाइल फोटो)
हाफिज सईद (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : ANI
पाकिस्तान में लाहौर उच्च न्यायालय ने मुंबई आतंकी हमले के मास्टरमाइंड हाफिज सईद और अन्य के खिलाफ मामलों को खत्म करने की मांग वाली याचिका पर काउंटर टेररिज्म डिपार्टमेंट को नोटिस जारी किया है। अदालत ने अपने नोटिस में दो सप्ताह के भीतर पक्षों से इस मामले पर जवाब मांगा है।
