आतंकी हाफिज सईद ने अपनी गिरफ्तारी को दी चुनौती, पाक हाईकोर्ट में होगी सुनवाई 

Lahore High Court has accepted application of Jamaat-ud-Dawah Chief Hafiz Saeed challenging his arrest in terror financing cases, two-member bench of the Lahore HC, after hearing the arguments, has sought detailed report from the Pak's Punjab govt&Counter Terrorism Dept on Oct28— ANI (@ANI) October 7, 2019
एशिया पैसिफिक ग्रुप (एपीजी) की रिपोर्ट पाकिस्तान के लिए झटका है। एपीजी की फ़ाइनल रिपोर्ट में मनी लॉन्डरिंग और आतंकवाद के वित्त पोषण को लेकर कहा गया है कि पाकिस्तान ने संतोषजनक कदम नहीं उठाया है।
7 अक्टूबर 2019