Lahore High Court has accepted application of Hafiz Saeed challenging his arrest

आतंकी हाफिज सईद ने अपनी गिरफ्तारी को दी चुनौती, पाक हाईकोर्ट में होगी सुनवाई 

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लाहौर Updated Mon, 07 Oct 2019 05:21 PM IST
Hafiz Saeed
Hafiz Saeed - फोटो : ANI
भारत में मोस्ट वांटेड आतंकी हाफिज सईद ने अपनी गिरफ्तारी के खिलाफ लाहौर हाईकोर्ट में अपील दायर की है। अदालत ने सोमवार को इस याचिका को स्वीकार भी कर लिया है। अदालत ने पाकिस्तान की पंजाब सरकार व आतंकवाद रोधी विभाग से जवाब भी तलब किया है। मामले की सुनवाई 28 अक्तूबर को होगी। 
जुलाई में किया गया था गिरफ्तार

आतंकी फंडिंग मामले में जमात—उल—दावा के सरगना हाफिज सईद को 17 जुलाई को गिरफ्तार किया गया था। पंजाब के आतंकवाद रोधी विभाग ने हाफिज सईद को लाहौर से गिरफ्तार किया था। पाक ने हाफिज सईद के साथ कई अन्य लोगों को भी गिरफ्तार करने का दावा किया था। 

भारत ने बताया था ड्रामा 

हाफिज सईद की गिरफ्तारी को भारत ने हालांकि ड्रामा बताया था। दरअसल पाकिस्तान अंतरराष्ट्रीय प्रतिबंधों से बचने के लिए कदम उठाने का नाटक कर रहा था। 
hafiz saeed pakistan
World News

