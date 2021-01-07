शहर चुनें
Home ›   World ›   Joe Biden appointed Merrick Garland as Attorney General in America

अमेरिका: जो बाइडन ने मेरिक गारलैंड को अटॉर्नी जनरल किया नियुक्त

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, वाशिंगटन Updated Thu, 07 Jan 2021 01:05 AM IST
मेरिक गारलैंड
मेरिक गारलैंड - फोटो : twitter

अमेरिका के नव-निर्वाचित राष्ट्रपति जो बाइडन ने मेरिक गारलैंड को अटॉर्नी जनरल के रूप में नियुक्त किया है। गारलैंड अमेरिकी कोर्ट में कोलंबिया के मामलों की अपील के जज हैं।
