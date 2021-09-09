बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Japan outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will visit Washington later this month

जापान: निवर्तमान प्रधानमंत्री योशीहिदे सुगा इस महीने के अंत में वाशिंगटन जाएंगे, क्वाड बैठक में होंगे शामिल

एएनआई, टोक्यो Published by: देव कश्यप Updated Thu, 09 Sep 2021 12:52 AM IST
योशिहिदे सुगा
योशिहिदे सुगा - फोटो : PTI

जापान के निवर्तमान प्रधानमंत्री योशीहिदे सुगा अमेरिका, जापान, ऑस्ट्रेलिया और भारत के नेताओं की चार-तरफा बैठक के लिए इस महीने के अंत में वाशिंगटन जाएंगे, क्योडो न्यूज ने बुधवार को यह सूचना दी। यह जानकारी रॉयटर्स ने दी है।
world international quad meeting yoshihide suga japan australia india us
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

