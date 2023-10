Israel: हमास का हमला चौंकाने वाला, चप्पा-चप्पा तलाश रही है इस्राइल की सेना: पूर्व सुरक्षा परिषद निदेशक

#WATCH | Tel Aviv, Israel: Helit Barel, former director at the Israeli National Security Council says "It is quite clear that this attack caught Israel by surprise. There is no way that such terrible consequences would have occurred if Israeli forces intelligence were at the kind… pic.twitter.com/NZmS0miyYo

#WATCH | Tel Aviv, Israel: Helit Barel, former director at the Israeli National Security Council says "We're trying not to get into analysis of exactly how and what went wrong at this time. We don't have all the information and with people in such a bad state and needing… pic.twitter.com/Fp58KuvAYi