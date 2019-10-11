शहर चुनें

सऊदी अरब के पास ईरानी तेल टैंकर में विस्फोट, दोनों देशों में तनाव बढ़ने के आसार

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, तेहरान Updated Fri, 11 Oct 2019 11:45 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : social media
सऊदी अरब के तट पर शुक्रवार को एक ईरानी तेल टैंकर में विस्फोट हुआ है। इस विस्फोट से जहाज को भारी नुकसान पहुंचा है। जानकारों का कहना है कि ईरानी तेल टैंकर पर हुए विस्फोट से सऊदी अरब और ईरान के बीच विवाद बढ़ने के आसार हैं।
सऊदी अरब के बंदरगाह शहर जेद्दा के तट से 120 किमी की दूरी पर ईरानी ऑयल कंपनी के जहाज में हुए इस विस्फोट से भीषण आग लग गई। सूत्रों के अनुसार, जहाज का चालक दल सुरक्षित है और आग को नियंत्रित करने का प्रयास जारी है।

ईरानी ऑयल कंपनी का कहना है कि विस्फोट की वजह मिसाइल हमला हो सकता है। विशेषज्ञों ने इसे आतंकवादी हमला करार दिया है।

 


 
iranian oil tanker blast iran saudi arabia
