Home ›   World ›   Indian Radiographer saved the life of a child by donating kidney

भारतवंशी रेडियोग्राफर ने किडनी देकर बचाई बच्ची की जान

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 17 Dec 2019 03:29 AM IST
ब्रिटेन में भारतीय मूल की रेडियोग्राफर सुरिंदर सपल ने दो साल की बच्ची को अपनी किडनी दान कर उसकी जान बचाई।
लीड्स टीचिंग अस्पताल में काम करने वाली सपल ने सोशल मीडिया पर ‘होप फॉर अनाया’ नाम के अभियान को देखते हुए अनाया कंडोला को अपनी किडनी देने का फैसला किया।

अनाया दो असामान्य आकार की किडनियों के साथ समय से पहले पैदा हुई थी। जन्म के समय ही उसकी किडनियां निकाल दी गईं थीं, जिसके बाद उसे रोज 10-12 घंटे तक डायलिसिस पर रखा जाता था।
