Home ›   World ›   Indian delegation to meet Michelle Bachelet, UNHR High Commissioner regarding Jammu kashmir

जम्मू-कश्मीर के वर्तमान हालात को लेकर यूएनएचआरसी के उच्चायुक्त से मिलेगा भारतीय प्रतिनिधिमंडल

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Thu, 12 Sep 2019 05:40 PM IST
विदेश मंत्रालय सचिव (पश्चिम) विजय ठाकुर सिंह (फाइल फोटो)
विदेश मंत्रालय सचिव (पश्चिम) विजय ठाकुर सिंह (फाइल फोटो) - फोटो : एएनआई
भारतीय विदेश मंत्रालय की सचिव (पूर्व) विजय ठाकुर सिंह के नेतृत्व में एक उच्चस्तरीय भारतीय प्रतिनिधि मंडल आज मानव अधिकारों के लिए संयुक्त राष्ट्र की उच्चायुक्त मिशेल बैशलेट के साथ बैठक करेगा। बैठक में उन्हें जम्मू-कश्मीर के वर्तमान हालात के बारे में जानकारी दी जाएगी। 
India China
India News

लद्दाख: भारत और चीनी सेना के बीच झड़प, तनाव के बाद अतिरिक्त फोर्स तैनात

12 सितंबर 2019

