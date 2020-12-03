शहर चुनें
संयुक्त राष्ट्र के मंच पर भारत ने पाकिस्तान को फिर लगाई लताड़

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, संयुक्त राष्ट्र Updated Thu, 03 Dec 2020 06:00 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर - फोटो : Pixabay

भारत हमेशा पाकिस्तान को आंतंकवाद के मुद्दे पर लताड़ लगाता रहा है। एक बार फिर भारत ने यूएन के मंच पाक पर निशाना साधा है। भारत की तरफ से  सचिव आशीष शर्मा ने कहा कि पाकिस्तान ने पहले ही इस सभा द्वारा पिछले साल पारित संस्कृति पर पहले के प्रस्ताव का उल्लंघन किया है।
उन्होंने कहा कि पाकिस्तान ने सिख के पवित्र स्थान करतारपुर साहिब गुरुद्वारा के प्रबंधन को सिख समुदाय के निकाय से गैर-सिख निकाय के प्रशासनिक नियंत्रण में स्थानांतरित कर दिया।
आगे कहा कि अगर पाकिस्तान भारत में धर्मों के खिलाफ नफरत की अपनी मौजूदा संस्कृति को बदलता है और हमारे लोगों के खिलाफ सीमा पार आतंकवाद के अपने समर्थन को रोकता है तो हम दक्षिण एशिया और उसके बाहर शांति की वास्तविक संस्कृति का प्रयास कर सकते हैं।

world international india pakistan india in un united nations

