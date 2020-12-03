संयुक्त राष्ट्र के मंच पर भारत ने पाकिस्तान को फिर लगाई लताड़

आगे कहा कि अगर पाकिस्तान भारत में धर्मों के खिलाफ नफरत की अपनी मौजूदा संस्कृति को बदलता है और हमारे लोगों के खिलाफ सीमा पार आतंकवाद के अपने समर्थन को रोकता है तो हम दक्षिण एशिया और उसके बाहर शांति की वास्तविक संस्कृति का प्रयास कर सकते हैं।
Last month, Pakistan arbitrarily transferred the management of the Sikh holy shrine - Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara, from Sikh Community body, to the administrative control of a non-Sikh body: Ashish Sharma, First Secretary of India’s permanent mission at UN https://t.co/tbAIRjdaTd— ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2020
If Pakistan changes its current culture of hatred against religions in India and stops its support of cross-border terrorism against our people, we can attempt a genuine culture of peace in South Asia and beyond: Ashish Sharma, First Secretary of India’s permanent mission at UN pic.twitter.com/sZwgQJnnmE— ANI (@ANI) December 2, 2020
