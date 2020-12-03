संयुक्त राष्ट्र के मंच पर भारत ने पाकिस्तान को फिर लगाई लताड़

Last month, Pakistan arbitrarily transferred the management of the Sikh holy shrine - Kartarpur Sahib Gurudwara, from Sikh Community body, to the administrative control of a non-Sikh body: Ashish Sharma, First Secretary of India’s permanent mission at UN https://t.co/tbAIRjdaTd

If Pakistan changes its current culture of hatred against religions in India and stops its support of cross-border terrorism against our people, we can attempt a genuine culture of peace in South Asia and beyond: Ashish Sharma, First Secretary of India’s permanent mission at UN pic.twitter.com/sZwgQJnnmE