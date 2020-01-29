इस्राइल-फलस्तीन मुद्दे पर दो देशों की थ्योरी के समर्थन में भारत 

MEA: We urge the parties to engage with each other, including on the recent proposals put forward by the United States, and find an acceptable two-State solution for peaceful coexistence. We will continue to follow developments in the region and engage with the parties concerned. https://t.co/opHThqhWio— ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2020
पाकिस्तान के सीमावर्ती क्षेत्र में बुधवार को अफगानिस्तान की तरफ से दो मोर्टार दागे गए। पाकिस्तान के विदेश मंत्रालय की प्रवक्ता आएशा फारूकी ने बुधवार को इस बात की जानकारी दी। उन्होंने बताया कि इस हमले में कोई घायल नहीं हुआ है।
29 जनवरी 2020