इस्राइल-फलस्तीन मुद्दे पर दो देशों की थ्योरी के समर्थन में भारत 

एएनआई, नई दिल्ली Updated Wed, 29 Jan 2020 03:59 PM IST
इजरायल
इजरायल - फोटो : Pixabay
इस्राइल और फलस्तीन के बीच चले रहे वर्षों पुराने विवाद पर भारत ने एक बार फिर से अपना रुख स्पष्ट किया है। विदेश मंत्रालय ने बुधवार को इस संबंध में कहा कि भारत लगातार फलस्तीन के समर्थन में रहा है। 
विदेश मंत्रालय ने कहा कि इस्राइल और फलस्तीन मुद्दे पर भारत दो देशों की थ्योरी के समर्थन में है। हालांकि हम फिर से यही दोहराना चाहेंगे कि इस मुद्दे को सुलझाने के लिए अंतिम बातचीत दोनों देशों के बीच ही होनी चाहिए और जो भी समाधान हो, वो दोनों को मंजूर होना चाहिए। 



भारत ने आगे कहा कि हम दोनों पक्षों से बातचीत की अपील करते हैं। इसमें अमेरिका द्वारा दिया गया ताजा प्रस्ताव भी शामिल है। शांतिपूर्ण समाधान के लिए दो देशों की थ्योरी को अपनाया जा सकता है। हम इस क्षेत्र में होने वाली गतिविधियों पर नजर बनाए रखेंगे और दोनों पक्षों से बातचीत भी कर रहे हैं। 
israel news palestine news mea ministry of external affairs israel palestine conflict israel palestine news israel palestine peace plan
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates.

