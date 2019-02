Harish Salve in ICJ: and his (Jadhav's) purported confession clearly appears to be coaxed. India reminded Pakistan that it's Pakistan government which hasn't ratified SAARC convention on legal assistance in criminal matters. 2/2 https://t.co/JToNLwC5rD

Harish Salve in ICJ: Pakistan offered to allow Jadhav's family to visit him, the terms were agreed & the meeting was held on 25th December, 2017. India was dismayed at the manner the meeting with Jadhav's family was conducted & wrote a letter on 27 December marking its protest pic.twitter.com/NowhpGYZKy