दुखद: हैती के राष्ट्रपति जोवेनेल मोइसे की घर में घुसकर हत्या, कमांडो पर आरोप

Haitian President Jovenel Moise was assassinated on Wednesday at his home by a commando, interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph announced. Joseph said he was now in charge of the country: AFP News Agency— ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2021
