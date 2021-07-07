बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
Haitian President Jovenel Moise assassinated on Wednesday at his home, interim Prime Minister Claude Joseph announced

दुखद: हैती के राष्ट्रपति जोवेनेल मोइसे की घर में घुसकर हत्या, कमांडो पर आरोप

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, पोर्ट ऑ प्रिंस Published by: संजीव कुमार झा Updated Wed, 07 Jul 2021 04:42 PM IST

सार

हैती के राष्ट्रपति जोवेनेल मोइसे की बुधवार को उनके निजी आवास पर  हत्या कर दी गई है। अंतरिम प्रधानमंत्री क्लाउड जोसेफ ने इस घटना की जानकारी दी है।
जोवेनेल मोइसे
जोवेनेल मोइसे
विस्तार

हैती के राष्ट्रपति जोवेनेल मोइसे की बुधवार को उनके निजी आवास पर एक कमांडो ने उनकी हत्या कर दी। समाचार एजेंसी एएफपी ने अंतरिम प्रधानमंत्री के हवाले से इस घटना की पुष्टि की है। जोसेफ ने कहा कि वह अब इस पद का प्रभार संभालेंगे।
world international haiti jovenel moise assassination
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

