I thank the gulf countries which provided almost 30 Lakh people from India a home like environment, away from home, here: PM Narendra Modi in Dubai #ModiInUAE pic.twitter.com/vg4mnPs1BQ— ANI (@ANI) 11 February 2018
Hum us parampara mein pale bade hain jahan mandir manavta ka maadhyam hai. Ye Mandir adhunik to hoga hi lekin vishva ko 'vasudev kutumbakam' anubhav karane ka maadhyam banega: PM Modi on BAPS Temple project in Abu Dhabi. #ModiInUAE pic.twitter.com/5f5r7E028a— ANI (@ANI) 11 February 2018
India's jump in World Bank's Ease of Doing Business Rankings from 142 to 100 is unprecedented. But we are not satisfied with this, we want to improve even more. We will do whatever it takes to achieve it: PM Modi #ModiInUAE pic.twitter.com/dsV9NTZsFT— ANI (@ANI) 11 February 2018
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी तीन खाड़ी देशों की यात्रा पर हैं।। यात्रा के आखिरी चरण में वह (11 और 12 फरवरी) ओमान में रहेंगे।
11 फरवरी 2018
