दुबई: पीएम मोदी ने विपक्ष पर साधा निशाना, कहा- नोटबंदी सही दिशा में उठाया गया कदम

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 01:05 PM IST
PM Modi reaches UAE lay foundation stone at abu dhabi
UAE में पीएम मोदी - फोटो : ANI
तीन खाड़ी देशों की यात्रा पर निकले प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी संयुक्त अरब अमीरात पहुंचे। यहां रविवार को प्रधानमंत्री ने वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के जरिए मंदिर का शिलन्यास किया। मंदिर का शिलन्यास करने के बाद प्रधानमंत्री ने दुबई के ओपेरा हाउस में पीएम मोदी ने प्रवासी भारतीयों को संबोधित किया।

अपने भाषण में उन्होंने कहा कि खाड़ी देशों से भारत का बड़ा गहरा नाता है। हम सिर्फ बायर और सेलर नहीं है बल्कि एक दूसरे के सहयोगी भी रहे हैं। उन्होंने कहा कि खाड़ी देशों में 30 लाख से ज्यादा भारतीय रहते हैं। भारत से बाहर रहकर भी यहां भारत जैसा ही माहौल लगता है।  
 


उन्होंने कहा कि हम उस परंपरा में पले बढ़े हैं, जहां मंदिर को मानवता का माध्यम माना जाता है। यह मंदिर आधुनिक तो होगा ही लेकिन विश्व को वसुधैव कुटुम्बकम अनुभव कराने का माध्यम बनेगा। उन्होंने बताया कि जब मैं पिछली बार यहां आया था तो मंदिर बनाने की बात शुरू हुई थी। आज पूरे भारत की तरफ से मैं UAE के प्रिंस का दिल से धन्यवाद करता हूं। पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि अबू धाबी में सेतु के रूप में मंदिर का निर्माण कराया जा रहा है। 
 

इस मौके पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने प्रवासियों के सामने अपनी सरकार की उपलब्धियां भी बताई। उन्होंने कहा कि देश निराशा, आशंका और दुविधा के दौर से बाहर गुजर रहा है। अब लोग यह नहीं पूछते कि यह काम होगा या नहीं होगा, लोग यह पूछते हैं। मोदी जी बताओ, यह काम कब हो रहा है। देश संभल रहा है और तेजी से आगे बढ़ रहा है। उन्होंने इज ऑफ डूंइग बिजनेस का भी जिक्र किया। कहा कि हम काफी पीछे थे, पिछले चार सालों में हमने इस मामले में लंबी छलांग लगाई है। 
 

दुबई के ओपेरा हाउस से पीएम मोदी ने विपक्ष पर भी साधा निशाना, उन्होंने कहा कि नोटबंदी को गरीब सही दिशा में उठाया हुआ कदम मान रहा है लेकिन इस फैसले से कुछ लोगों की नींद उड़ी हुई है। हमने लोगों के लिए प्रिय फैसले नहीं लिए हैं बल्कि ऐसे कदम उठाए हैं जिससे लोगों को फायदा होगा।  

पीएम मोदी के भाषण के बाद लोगों ने जमकर अभिवादन किया। तालियों की गड़गड़ाहट के साथ भारत माता की जय और मोदी-मोदी के नारे से ओपेरा हाउस का हॉल गूंज उठा। 
pm narendra modi hindu temple abu dhabi gulf countries

सुंजुवान में आतंकियों से लोहा ले रहे जवानों की स्थानीय लोगों ने ऐसे की मदद

11 फरवरी 2018

