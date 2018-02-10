अपना शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   Gulf Countries ›   Abu Dhabi Newspapers are filled with pm modi news ahead of his UAE visit

प्रधानमंत्री के दौरे से पहले भारत के रंग में रंगा UAE, मोदीमय हुये अखबार

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sat, 10 Feb 2018 11:11 AM IST
Abu Dhabi Newspapers are filled with pm modi news ahead of his UAE visit
Modi in UAE
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी तीन दिनों की विदेश यात्रा के लिए जॉर्डन, फलस्तीन और संयुक्त अरब अमीरात गए हुए हैं। यात्रा के पहले चरण में वह जॉर्डन पहुंचे और वहां के किंग से मुला‌कात की। इसके बाद वह फलस्तीन पहुंचे और शनिवार को वे आबू धाबी पहुंचेंगे। यहां उनकी मुलाकात दुबई के खलीफा से होगी।

तीनों देशों में मोदी के स्वागत की जोरदार तैयारी की गई हैं। लेकिन सबसे जोरदार तैयारी यूएई में की गई है। यहां उनके स्वागत में आबू धाबी के सारे अखबार मोदी के रंग में रंगे हुए हैं। साथ ही वहां की इमारतों को भी तिरंगे के रंग में रंग दिया गया है। अखबारों ने वहां के राष्ट्रपति खलीफा बिन जायद अल नहयान के साथ मोदी की कई फोटो लगाई है जिसमें स्वागत संदेशों के साथ दोनों देशों के रिश्तों का गर्मजोशी से स्वागत किया जा रहा है।

यूएई के सबसे ख्यात अखबार खलीज टाइम्स में भारत और संयुक्त अरब अमीरात के रिश्तों पर बड़ी-बड़ी खबरें लगाई गईं हैं वहीं दोनों देशों के व्यापारिक संबंधों पर भी लेख छापे हैं। मोदी से यूएई के व्यवसायियों की क्या अपेक्षाएं हैं, इसे भी प्राथमिकता दी गई है।
 
 
abu dhabi narendra modi uae united arab emirates

