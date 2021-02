दिशा रवि के समर्थन में उतरीं ग्रेटा, कहा- मानवाधिकारों का हिस्सा हैं शांतिपूर्ण प्रदर्शन

Freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest and assembly are non-negotiable human rights. These must be a fundamental part of any democracy. #StandWithDishaRavi https://t.co/fhM4Cf1jf1

Disha has been an integral part of this movement. Not only has she been voicing out environment concerns in India but strived for the equality and representation of the country's most affected and marginalized groups in the global climate movement's narrative.