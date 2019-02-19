शहर चुनें

पुलवामा हमला : आतंकी मसूद अजहर पर प्रतिबंध लगाने के लिए यूएन में प्रस्ताव लाएगा फ्रांस

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 19 Feb 2019 08:33 PM IST
मसूद अजहर
मसूद अजहर
जम्मू कश्मीर के पुलवामा में भारतीय सुरक्षा बल पर हुए आतंकी हमले के जिम्मेदार जैश-ए-मोहम्मद के मुखिया मसूद अजहर पर प्रतिबंध लगाने के लिए फ्रांस आगे आया है। फ्रांस ने निर्णय लिया है कि जल्द ही वह मसूद अजहर को प्रतिबंधित करने के लिए संयुक्त राष्ट्र में प्रस्ताव भेजेगा। ऐसा दूसरी बार होगा जब फ्रांस इस तरह का कोई प्रस्ताव संयुक्त राष्ट्र के पास लेकर जाएगा। बता दें कि पुलवामा में हुए आतंकी हमले में सीआरपीएफ (केंद्रीय रिजर्व पुलिस बल) के 40 जवान शहीद हो गए थे। हमले की जिम्मेदारी पाकिस्तान के आतंकी संगठन जैश-ए-मोहम्मद ने ली थी। 
