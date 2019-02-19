French diplomatic sources to ANI: France to move a proposal soon at the United Nations to put JeM Chief Masood Azhar on the global terrorist list pic.twitter.com/xox4gAxelc— ANI (@ANI) February 19, 2019
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.
जम्मू कश्मीर के पुलवामा में हुए आतंकवादी हमले के बाद भारत के साथ बढ़े तनाव को कम करने के लिए पाकिस्तान ने संयुक्त राष्ट्र से तत्काल हस्तक्षेप करने की अपील की है।
19 फरवरी 2019