बेहतर अनुभव के लिए एप चुनें।
TRY NOW

शहर चुनें

Home ›   World ›   former president of Maldives Mohamed Nasheed injured in an explosion

मालदीव: विस्फोट में घायल हुए पूर्व राष्ट्रपति मोहम्मद नाशीद, कार के पास हुआ धमाका

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, माले Published by: गौरव पाण्डेय Updated Thu, 06 May 2021 10:42 PM IST
विज्ञापन
मोहम्मद नाशीद
मोहम्मद नाशीद - फोटो : facebook.com/PresidentNasheed
epaper

पढ़ें अमर उजाला ई-पेपर
कहीं भी, कभी भी।

Read Now
ख़बर सुनें
मालदीव के पूर्व राष्ट्रपति मोहम्मद नाशीद गुरुवार रात हुए एक धमाके में घायल हो गए हैं। जानकारी के अनुसार धमाका मजलिस वक्ता नाशीद की कार के पास हुआ। समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई के अनुसार नाशीद को घायल अवस्था में अस्पताल ले जाया गया है। 
विज्ञापन




 

आपकी राय हमारे लिए महत्वपूर्ण है। खबरों को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।

खबर में दी गई जानकारी और सूचना से आप संतुष्ट हैं?
विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन
world international maldives news mohamed nasheed explosion in maldives
विज्ञापन

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

विज्ञापन
विज्ञापन

Spotlight

तस्ले में रखा नवजात
Agra

खाकी में मसीहा: नवजात को तसले में रखकर यमुना में बहाया, पुलिस ने बचाई जान

7 मई 2021

HAV S1 Hybrid Tractor
Automobiles

HAV S1: भारत का पहला फुल ऑटोमैटिक हाइब्रिड ट्रैक्टर, एडवांस फीचर्स से लैस, 50 फीसदी तक बचेगा ईंधन, जानें कीमत

6 मई 2021

क्रिकेटर सुरेश रैना
Meerut

मेरठ : क्रिकेटर सुरेश रैना को पड़ी ऑक्सीजन सिलिंडर की जरूरत, सीएम योगी से मांगी मदद

6 मई 2021

सिंगल डोज कोरोना वैक्सीन
Health & Fitness

स्पुतनिक लाइट: आ गई कोरोना की सिंगल डोज वैक्सीन, रूस ने इस्तेमाल की दी मंजूरी

6 मई 2021

प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
Health & Fitness

कोरोना वैक्सीन के बाद यौन संबंध बनाते समय ये सावधानियां बरतना जरूरी, जानें क्या कहते हैं विशेषज्ञ

6 मई 2021

पति संकेत भोंसले के साथ सुगंधा मिश्रा।
Punjab

पंजाब: कॉमेडियन सुगंधा मिश्रा पर केस दर्ज, शादी में कोरोना नियमों का किया था उल्लंघन 

6 मई 2021

सांकेतिक तस्वीर
Madhya Pradesh

लापरवाही: शादी में शामिल हुआ संक्रमित युवक, 60 में से 40 की रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव, गांव सील

6 मई 2021

राजस्थान के क्रिकेट खिलाड़ी विवेक यादव
Cricket News

क्रिकेट जगत में शोक: राजस्थान के पूर्व लेग स्पिनर विवेक यादव का निधन, मात्र 36 साल की उम्र में तोड़ा दम

6 मई 2021

मामले की जांच करते पुलिसकर्मी
Chhattisgarh

छत्तीसगढ़: होम्योपैथिक दवा से एक ही परिवार के 8 लोगों की मौत! 5 की हालत गंभीर

6 मई 2021

शरद यादव और जयंत चौधरी के साथ अजीत सिंह
Blog

कुरुक्षेत्र: सियासत के शकुनियों के शिकार अजित सिंह, विपक्ष का एक चमकदार चेहरा बनने की संभावना से पहले ही धुंधला हो गया

6 मई 2021

विज्ञापन

Disclaimer


हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर और व्यक्तिगत अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें और लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश कर सकें। अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।
Agree
Election

अपना शहर चुनें

  • Downloads

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Lifestyle

Tools

Entertainment News

Sports News

Latest News

Trending News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2020-21 Amar Ujala Limited
X

प्रिय पाठक

कृपया अमर उजाला प्लस के अनुभव को बेहतर बनाने में हमारी मदद करें।
अपने सुझाव हमारे साथ साझा करें
डेली पॉडकास्ट सुनने के लिए सब्सक्राइब करें

क्लिप सुनें

00:00
00:00
Continue
X