लीबिया में हालात: यूएनएससी में बोले विदेश सचिव श्रृंगला, समझौतों का पूरी तरह पालन हो

Next 6 months are critical for Libya. Polls need to be held as planned on Dec 24, 2021 in free & fair manner.Libyan parties particularly 'Libyan Political Dialogue Forum' need to drive workable solution. We also urge the State to frame required legislation for polls: Foreign Secy

We must ensure that terrorist groups are not allowed to operate unchallenged in Libya. The continued presence & activities of ISIL in Libya is of serious concern. The provisions of Ceasefire Agreement & successive Security Council resolutions need to be respected: Foreign Secy