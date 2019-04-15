शहर चुनें

Fire under way at Notre-Dame cathedral in Paris, says fire service

पेरिस के नोट्रे-डेम कैथेड्रल में लगी आग, गिरजाघर का शिखर टूटा

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Tue, 16 Apr 2019 12:45 AM IST
Notre-Dame cathedral, Paris
पेरिस के नोट्रे-डेम कैथेड्रल में भीषण आग लग गई है। कैथेड्रल से आग की विशाल लपटें देखी गईं। कैथेड्रल के प्रवक्ता ने एएफपी को बताया कि नोट्रे-डेम की छत तक आग की लपटें देखी गई। डिप्टी पेरिस के महापौर ने कहा है कि आग लगने के कारण गिरजाघर का शिखर टूट गया।
सबसे पहले यह जानकारी फायर सर्विस की तरफ से दी गई। वैसे आग के कारण का अभी कोई पता नहीं चल सका है। बता दें कि 12वीं शताब्दी के इस कैथेड्रल को देखने हर साल लाखों पर्यटकों यहां आते हैं। 
 

 

 

fire notre-dame cathedral france
