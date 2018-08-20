शहर चुनें

अपना शहर चुनें

Hindi News ›   World ›   Europe ›   United Kingdom authorities have confirmed that Nirav Modi is in the UK 

लंदन में है भगोड़ा हीरा कारोबारी नीरव मोदी, ब्रिटेन ने की पुुष्टि

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Mon, 20 Aug 2018 12:49 PM IST
Nirav Modi, PNB Scam
Nirav Modi, PNB Scam
ख़बर सुनें
भगोड़े नीरव मोदी के बारे में भारत को आज एक अहम जानकारी मिली है। ब्रिटेन ने पुष्टि की है कि वह वहीं पर मौजूद है। उधर अब सीबीआई अधिकारी ने नीरव मोदी के प्रत्यर्पण के लिए ब्रिटेन को अनुरोध भेजा है। सीबाआई अधिकारी ने कहा कि ब्रिटेने ने नीरव मोदी की उस देश में मौजूदगी की पुष्टि की कर दी है। 
 

 

Recommended

special court ask pnb scam accused nirav modi, family to appear else declared fugitive
Banking Beema

पीएनबी घोटालाः नीरव मोदी, परिवार को पेश होने का आदेश, नहीं किया तो घोषित होगा भगोड़ा

11 अगस्त 2018

Notice issued to Nirav Modi, including family under fugitive law
India News

भगोड़ा कानून के तहत परिवार समेत नीरव को पेश होने का नोटिस जारी

11 अगस्त 2018

bajrang punia
Other Sports

अखाड़े की मिट्टी पसीने से सींचकर बजरंग ने उगाया सोना, VIDEO में देखें कैसे की एशियन गेम्स की तैयारी

20 अगस्त 2018

नवजोत सिद्धू
Chandigarh

नवजोत सिद्धू ने पाकिस्तान के आर्मी चीफ बाजवा को गले क्यों लगाया, खुद किया खुलासा बोले...

20 अगस्त 2018

bajrang puniya
Other Sports

दूध-घी को तरसने वाला पहलवान जीत लाया गोल्ड, बेबस पिता का सीना हुआ गर्व से चौड़ा

20 अगस्त 2018

लोगों पर फावड़े से हमला करने वाला आरोपी युवक (बाएंं)
Meerut

PHOTOS: एक-एक कर फावड़े से काटता रहा और खून चाटता रहा...

20 अगस्त 2018

cbi nirav modi britan

रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.

Spotlight

parineeti chopra
Fashion street

सगी बहन की सगाई में एक साल पुरानी ड्रेस पहनकर पहुंची परिणीति चोपड़ा, यकीन न हो तो देख लें सबूत

20 अगस्त 2018

नव्या नवेली
Bollywood

अमिताभ बच्चन की नातिन नव्या की ऐसाी अदाएं देख सुहाना को भूल जाएंगे, VIDEO मचा रहा तहलका

20 अगस्त 2018

Priyanka Chopra
Bollywood

VIDEO: सगाई के बाद बेखौफ हो गईं प्रियंका चोपड़ा, खुलेआम निक से कह दी दिल की बात, देखती रह गईं मां

20 अगस्त 2018

sabu dana kheer recipe
Healthy Food

इस हफ्ते ट्राई करें केसर और पिस्ता वाली साबूदाने की खीर, घरवालों के साथ मेहमान भी हो जाएंगे खुश

20 अगस्त 2018

mosquito
Home Remedies

World Mosquito Day: घर में छिपे मच्छरों को गायब कर देंगी रसोई में रखी ये 6 चीजें, आजमाकर देखें

20 अगस्त 2018

Men can Boost their Fertility with the help of black gram
Fitness

शारीरिक कमजोरी दूर करने का रामबाण नुस्खा है भीगे हुए चने, जानें कई और बड़े फायदे

20 अगस्त 2018

सुजाता कुमार
Bollywood

श्रीदेवी की रील लाइफ बहन सुजाता कुमार का निधन, कैंसर की वजह से कई अंग नहीं कर रहे थे काम

20 अगस्त 2018

amazing tips to get rid of acidity and gastric problem
Home Remedies

पेट की गैस को चुटकियों में दूर भगाएगा ये 'वंडर स्पाइस', जानें इस्तेमाल करने का तरीका

20 अगस्त 2018

modal
Weird Stories

शरीर के रंग को लेकर इस लड़की की लोगों ने की खूब खिंचाई, इंटरनेट पर कर दिए ऐसे कमेंट

20 अगस्त 2018

swara bhasker revealed the truth behind deactivating her twitter account
Bollywood

स्वरा भास्कर ने छोड़ा अपना ट्विटर अकाउंट, अब खुद बताई इसकी असली वजह

20 अगस्त 2018

Most Read

Jabir Moti
Europe

भारत को बड़ी कामयाबी, अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन दाऊद का दायां हाथ कहा जाने वाला मोती लंदन से गिरफ्तार

भारत को एक बड़ी कामयाबी मिली है। सुरक्षा एजेंसियों ने अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन दाऊद का दायां हाथ कहा जाने वाला जबीर मोती को लंदन से गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।

19 अगस्त 2018

UK silent on Khalistan, made out himself from rally
Europe

भारत से न बिगड़े इसलिए खालिस्तान पर चुप हुआ ब्रिटेन, रैली से भी किया खुद को अलग

19 अगस्त 2018

Many British women can not afford to buy sanitary pads, 10 percent girls affected
Europe

सेनेटरी पैड तक नहीं खरीद पातीं ब्रिटेन की कई लड़कियां, कंपनी देती है फ्री

18 अगस्त 2018

People with tremendous tendency take fast decisions, do it quickly development: study
Europe

दबंग प्रवृति के लोग तेजी से लेते हैं फैसले, जल्दी करते हैं विकास : अध्ययन

19 अगस्त 2018

putin
Europe

सीरिया शरणार्थियों की मदद के लिए पुतिन ने यूरोप से की मदद की अपील 

19 अगस्त 2018

Norwegian Minister resigns after Iran holidays trip with girlfriend
Europe

प्रोटोकॉल तोड़कर गर्लफ्रेंड संग छुट्टियां मनाने गए नार्वे के मंत्री, विवाद के बाद इस्तीफा दिया

17 अगस्त 2018

सांकेतिक चित्र
Europe

मलेरिया से बचाएगी नई मच्छरदानी, क्लिनिकल परीक्षण के नतीजे बेहद चौंकाने वाले 

14 अगस्त 2018

Thirty-two-year-old bridge collapses in Italy, 22 killed
Europe

इटली में आंधी-तूफान से 200 मीटर लंबा पुल गिरा, 22 की मौत

14 अगस्त 2018

1
Europe

ब्रिटेन की संसद के बाहर कार से आतंकी हमले की कोशिश, पुलिस ने चालक को किया गिरफ्तार

15 अगस्त 2018

UK parliament
Europe

ब्रिटेन की संसद के बाहर टकराई कार, कई घायल, चालक गिरफ्तार

14 अगस्त 2018

Related Videos

VIDEO: सावन के आखिरी सोमवार पर शिवालयों में इसलिए उमड़ी भक्तों की भीड़

यूपी के शिवालयों में भी सावन के आखिरी सोमवार पर धूम रही। बुलंदशहर से लेकर वाराणसी तक भगवान शिव के दर्शन के लिए भक्तों की भारी भीड़ उमड़ी।

20 अगस्त 2018

INDIA NEWS 1:40

केरल बाढ़: इस सैनिक ने पेश की इंसानियत की मिसाल

20 अगस्त 2018

शिव 2:30

VIDEO: कृष्ण की नगरी में विराजे हैं शिव, ऐसे उमड़ी भक्तों की भीड़

20 अगस्त 2018

न्यूज आवर 00:16:42

20 अगस्त 2018: देश-दुनिया की सारी खबरें

20 अगस्त 2018

राजीव गांधी 1:10

VIDEO: राजीव गांधी के जन्मदिन पर इन नेताओं ने दी श्रद्धांजलि

20 अगस्त 2018

Related

इमरान खान और रेहम खान (फाइल फोटो)
Europe

'पाकिस्तानी सेना को जूता पॉलिश करने वाला चाहिए था और इमरान उसके लिए सबसे बेहतर'

29 जुलाई 2018

ship sank in 1918 brought back to norway
Europe

1918 में डूबा जहाज वापस आया नार्वे, साउथ पोल पर पहुंचने वाले पहले व्यक्ति भी थे इसमें सवार

9 अगस्त 2018

Trump broke protocol twice with queen elizabeth
Europe

ट्रंप ने किया ब्रिटेन की महारानी का अपमान, दो बार तोड़ा प्रोटोकॉल

14 जुलाई 2018

Bologna EXPLOSION: one dead & fifty five injured after Huge fireball 
Europe

इटली: वाहनों के आपस में टकराने से विस्फोट, एक की मौत और 55 घायल

6 अगस्त 2018

वीएस नायपॉल (फाइल फोटो)
Europe

भारतीय मूल के नोबेल पुरस्कार विजेता लेखक सर वीएस नायपॉल का निधन

12 अगस्त 2018

यूरोपियन संघ की प्रतिस्पर्द्धा आयुक्त मार्गेट वेस्टागर
Europe

गूगल को करारा झटका, एंड्रायड के एकाधिकार को लेकर यूरोपियन संघ ने लगाया 34 हजार करोड़ का जुर्माना

18 जुलाई 2018

आज का मुद्दा
View more polls

Disclaimer

अपनी वेबसाइट पर हम डाटा संग्रह टूल्स, जैसे की कुकीज के माध्यम से आपकी जानकारी एकत्र करते हैं ताकि आपको बेहतर अनुभव प्रदान कर सकें, वेबसाइट के ट्रैफिक का विश्लेषण कर सकें, कॉन्टेंट व्यक्तिगत तरीके से पेश कर सकें और हमारे पार्टनर्स, जैसे की Google, और सोशल मीडिया साइट्स, जैसे की Facebook, के साथ लक्षित विज्ञापन पेश करने के लिए उपयोग कर सकें। साथ ही, अगर आप साइन-अप करते हैं, तो हम आपका ईमेल पता, फोन नंबर और अन्य विवरण पूरी तरह सुरक्षित तरीके से स्टोर करते हैं। आप कुकीज नीति पृष्ठ से अपनी कुकीज हटा सकते है और रजिस्टर्ड यूजर अपने प्रोफाइल पेज से अपना व्यक्तिगत डाटा हटा या एक्सपोर्ट कर सकते हैं। हमारी Cookies Policy, Privacy Policy और Terms & Conditions के बारे में पढ़ें और अपनी सहमति देने के लिए Agree पर क्लिक करें।

Agree
  • Downloads
    ABC Digital

Follow Us

Today's e-Paper

News From Indian States

Sports News

Lifestyle

Entertainment News

Latest News
E-Paper
Read the latest and breaking Hindi news on amarujala.com. Get live Hindi news about India and the World from politics, sports, bollywood, business, cities, lifestyle, astrology, spirituality, jobs and much more. Register with amarujala.com to get all the latest Hindi news updates as they happen.

Other Properties:

© 2017-18 Amar Ujala Publications Ltd.