भगोड़े नीरव मोदी के बारे में भारत को आज एक अहम जानकारी मिली है। ब्रिटेन ने पुष्टि की है कि वह वहीं पर मौजूद है। उधर अब सीबीआई अधिकारी ने नीरव मोदी के प्रत्यर्पण के लिए ब्रिटेन को अनुरोध भेजा है। सीबाआई अधिकारी ने कहा कि ब्रिटेने ने नीरव मोदी की उस देश में मौजूदगी की पुष्टि की कर दी है।

United Kingdom authorities have confirmed that Nirav Modi is in the U.K and CBI has moved an extradition request through proper channels: CBI pic.twitter.com/dZrXkqERhk