United Kingdom authorities have confirmed that Nirav Modi is in the U.K and CBI has moved an extradition request through proper channels: CBI pic.twitter.com/dZrXkqERhk— ANI (@ANI) August 20, 2018
रहें हर खबर से अपडेट, डाउनलोड करें Android Hindi News App, iOS Hindi News App और Amarujala Hindi News APP अपने मोबाइल पे|
Get latest World News headlines in Hindi related political news, sports news, Business news, Crime all breaking news and live updates. Stay updated with us for all latest Hindi news.
भारत को एक बड़ी कामयाबी मिली है। सुरक्षा एजेंसियों ने अंडरवर्ल्ड डॉन दाऊद का दायां हाथ कहा जाने वाला जबीर मोती को लंदन से गिरफ्तार कर लिया है।
19 अगस्त 2018