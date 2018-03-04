शहर चुनें

न्यूयॉर्क-दिल्ली फ्लाइट की लंदन में इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग, 15 क्रू मेंबर्स समेत 266 यात्री सवार

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला Updated Sun, 04 Mar 2018 08:40 PM IST
United Airlines New York Newark Delhi flight diverted to London's Heathrow Airport 
फाइल फोटो
यूनाइटेड एयरलाइंस की न्यूयॉर्क से दिल्ली की फ्लाइट को लदंन के हीथ्रो एयरपोर्ट की ओर डायवर्ट कर इरमरजेंसी लैंडिंग की गई।
न्यूज एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक, फ्लाइट में सफर के दौरान यात्रियों ने मेडिकल संबंधित परेशानी महसूस की जिसके बाद फ्लाइट को डायवर्ट कर इमरजेंसी लैंडिंग करवाई गई। फ्लाइट में 266 यात्री समेत 15 क्रू मेंबर्स सवार हैं।

हालांकि इसके संबंध में फिलहाल एयरलाइन कंपनी ने कोई भी जानकारी नहीं दी है। 

 
