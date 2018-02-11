अपना शहर चुनें

हैती में यौन शोषण कांड के बाद ऑक्सफैम संबंधों की समीक्षा

वर्ल्ड डेस्क, अमर उजाला, लंदन Updated Sun, 11 Feb 2018 01:27 AM IST
UK Reviews Oxfam relationship After physical Abuse Scandal in Haiti
ब्रिटिश सरकार हैती में यौन शोषण कांड के बाद ऑक्सफैम संबंधों की समीक्षा कर रहा है। 2010 के भीषण भूकंप के बाद इस यौन शोषण कांड में चैरिटी के कुछ कर्मचारी शामिल हैं। ब्रिटेन के अंतरराष्ट्रीय विकास विभाग ने स्पष्ट रूप से पारदर्शिता की कमी के लिए चैरिटी की आलोचना की है। 

यह भी आरोप लगाया कि ऑक्सफैम चैरिटी ने विस्तृत रिपोर्ट मुहैया नहीं कराई जा रही है। पिछले साल ऑक्सफैम को चैरिटी के रूप में 31.7 मिलियन पाउंड मिले थे। 

हालांकि ऑक्सफैम के वरिष्ठ अधिकारी ने कहा कि वह इस मामले में कार्रवाई कर रहे हैं। अगर किसी भी प्रकार अधर्म, दुरुपयोग, धोखाधड़ी या आपराधिक गतिविधियों पाए जाते हैं तो हम इसका तुरंत पता लगाएंगे। 
